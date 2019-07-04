Meet Baby 'KoKo!' Kobe Bryant Officially Introduces His 'Little Princess' — Daughter Capri Kobe

Image zoom Kobe Bryant/Instagram

Here’s baby KoKo!

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa introduced their new little one to the world on Thursday in a sweet Instagram photo just two weeks after her birth.

“Our little princess Capri Kobe Bryant ‘KoKo’ 6/20/19,” Bryant captioned his Instagram snap.

Vanessa wrote on her own account: “Here’s our sweet baby girl! Capri Kobe Bryant 💗6/20/19💗”

Little Capri is shown swaddled in pink as she sleeps with a floral headband over her dark tresses.

Weeks earlier, the proud parents announced the June 20 birth with a photo that appeared to be a quilt that featured the baby’s name.

The newest #mambacita joins the couple’s three older daughters: Bianka Bella, 2½, Gianna Maria-Onore, 13, and Natalia Diamante, 16.

In January, the retired basketball star, 40, rung in the new year with a special announcement — featuring a gold, sparkling graphic — on Instagram.

“NEW YEAR, NEW BABY! BABY MAMBA ON THE WAY 2019,” he wrote then. “Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna, and Bianka.”

Meanwhile, Vanessa, 37, wrote that “Bianka will have a new baby sibling to play with and Natalia and Gianna are super excited to welcome another little baby sister to love.”

Bryant told Extra in 2017 that Vanessa was hoping to add a boy to the Bryant brood. And despite teasing from his friends and teammates about being the only male in his home, Bryant says he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“My friends say, ‘It takes a real man to make a boy,’ ” Bryant said. “I’m like, ‘Dude, it takes a king to make a princess … get in line!’ “