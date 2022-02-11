KJ Apa Enjoys Story Time with 4-Month-Old Son: 'Dr. Seuss Wins Every Time'

The Riverdale star, 24, shared a sweet moment with his four-month-old son, Sasha Vai Keneti, on Instagram Thursday. In the video posted to Apa's account, he lays on the floor reading a book aloud to Sasha while his baby lays beside him.

Apa used a funny voice to read to his son as he shared a story from Dr. Seuss, reciting the line, "I will hold you up high as I stand on a ball, with a book on one hand and a cup on my hat. But that is not all I can do, said the cat."