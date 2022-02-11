KJ Apa Enjoys Story Time with 4-Month-Old Son: 'Dr. Seuss Wins Every Time'
KJ Apa is enjoying daddy and me time.
The Riverdale star, 24, shared a sweet moment with his four-month-old son, Sasha Vai Keneti, on Instagram Thursday. In the video posted to Apa's account, he lays on the floor reading a book aloud to Sasha while his baby lays beside him.
Apa used a funny voice to read to his son as he shared a story from Dr. Seuss, reciting the line, "I will hold you up high as I stand on a ball, with a book on one hand and a cup on my hat. But that is not all I can do, said the cat."
The actor captioned the adorable clip, "Dr. Seuss wins every time."
RELATED: Riverdale's KJ Apa Lists Spanish-Style Hollywood Hills Mansion for $3 Million — See Inside!
Apa shares Sasha with girlfriend Clara Berry. The two welcomed their first child together in September, announcing their son's birth with an Instagram post featuring the baby boy's hands.
"He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love. ❤️🔥," Berry, 28, wrote at the time.
Apa and Berry were first romantically linked in August 2020 after Apa posted a series of photos of Berry from a vacation the two took together.
RELATED: KJ Apa Spends New Year's Eve in the Hospital with Girlfriend Clara Berry: 'Not Having Another Baby'
Since welcoming his first child, Apa has been embracing life as a dad. In October, the actor shared a video of himself pouring breast milk into his coffee.
In the Instagram clip, Apa shakes a baby bottle of milk and unscrews the top to pour a splash into his mug.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
As he smiles, people laugh in the background. Apa then turns to the person seated next to him and out of the frame and says, "Merci beaucoup," which translates in English to "Thank you very much."
Apa captioned the post, "My wife is a milk machine and I love it." Berry replied in the comments, "Happy to feed my family."