KJ Apa Pours 'Wife' Clara Berry's Breast Milk into His Coffee

KJ Apa is embracing life as a new dad.

The Riverdale star, 24, who welcomed son Sasha Vai Keneti with girlfriend Clara Berry last month, posted a video of himself pouring breast milk into his coffee on Instagram Sunday.

In the video, Apa shook up a container of milk in a baby bottle, unscrewing the top and pouring a splash into his mug. He smiled and was met with laughter in the background, turning to the person next to him (who was out of the frame) to say, "Merci beaucoup," which translates in English to "Thank you very much."

Apa captioned the post, "My wife is a milk machine and I love it," to which Berry, 27, replied in the comments, "Happy to feed my family."

The actor and his model girlfriend have been linked since early 2020. While Apa called Berry his "wife" in his Instagram, the couple has never revealed publicly if they had gotten engaged or were married.

A rep for Apa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The pair first announced that they were expecting in May, when Apa posted a photo of Berry showing off her baby bump on Instagram. When Berry shared her own photos on her Instagram account, Apa commented, "she's pregnant btw," to which the model replied, "We are ❤️."

Apa and Berry welcomed their son Sept. 23, with Berry posting a photo of Sasha holding her hand on Instagram.

"He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love. ❤️‍🔥," she captioned the sweet snap.

Apa and Berry have kept their relationship mostly private, but the actor gave a shout-out to his girlfriend for her 27th birthday back in December, writing "Happy birthday my love," alongside a photo of himself and Berry posted to his Instagram Story.

The couple also gave a glimpse into Berry's pregnancy, sharing maternity photos after they welcomed their son. Apa posted a picture from the colorful photoshoot earlier this month, showing himself holding Berry's bare stomach as she placed her hand on his arm. "Found the answer to all my questions," he wrote of the photo.

Berry posted her own photos from the shoot Sunday, showing herself dressed in a large white hat and draped in silver chains. In the second snap, she sat on a fan and looked up at Apa, who stood beside her and leaned down to kiss her forehead.