"I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love," Berry wrote announcing the birth of son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa

KJ Apa Is a Dad! Riverdale Star and Model Clara Berry Welcome First Baby

KJ Apa has graduated to fatherhood!

The Riverdale star, 24, and model Clara Berry, 27, have welcomed their first baby together, a son named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on Sept. 23.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Berry confirmed her newborn's arrival in an adorable Instagram post on Sunday featuring the baby boy's hands.

"He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love. ❤️‍🔥," she wrote.

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2021

The couple was first romantically linked in August 2020 when Apa shared a series of nude photos featuring Berry while on vacation together at an undisclosed location.

"There's nowhere else," the Clocks singer captioned the shots, which captured Berry lying on her stomach in front of a picturesque cliff and sunset in one photo and facing away from the camera with her arms stretched to the sky in another.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In December, Apa called Berry his "love" while celebrating her 27th birthday. Posting a mirror selfie of the duo alongside two red heart emoji on his Instagram Story, he wrote in the caption at the time, "Happy birthday my love."