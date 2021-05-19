Riverdale's KJ Apa Expecting First Baby with Model Clara Berry: 'She's Pregnant'

KJ Apa announced Clara Berry's pregnancy by sharing a photo of the model showing off her bare baby bump

KJ Apa is going to be a dad!

The Riverdale star, 23, revealed on Wednesday that his girlfriend Clara Berry is pregnant, sharing a photo of the 27-year-old model showing off her bare baby bump as the couple lounged on a couch.

Berry also confirmed the pregnancy by sharing several maternity shots on her Instagram, to which Apa replied, "she's pregnant btw."

"We are ❤️," Berry wrote in response.

Apa's Riverdale costars quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the expectant duo.

"another neném on the way 👼🏼," Camila Mendes wrote, while Lili Reinhart shared three emoji of a red heart.

"Rivers soon to be bestie ♥️," quipped Vanessa Morgan, referring to her 4-month-old son with Michael Kopech.

KJ Apa Credit: KJ Apa/instagram

This will be the first child for both Apa and Berry.

The couple were first romantically linked in August when Apa shared a series of nude photographs of Berry while on vacation together at an undisclosed location.

"There's nowhere else," the Songbird actor captioned the shots, which captured Berry lying on her stomach in front of a picturesque cliff and sunset in one photo and facing away from the camera with her arms stretched to the sky in another.

At the time, Berry commented "Jtm" on the post, a shorthand for "Je t'aime," which means "I love you" in French.

In December, Apa called Berry his "love" while celebrating her 27th birthday.