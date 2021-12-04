Celeb-Loved Brand KiwiCo Has the Most Adorable Holiday-Themed Projects for a Limited Time
As a parent, you want to make the holiday season as festive as possible for your kiddos. It goes without saying that they are only little for so long. While decorating the tree, baking cookies, and watching Christmas movies are activities you can do together beyond their early years, right now is the prime time to make crafts as a family that will later become holiday keepsakes you look forward to displaying in your home year after year.
Sure, you can always come up with craft ideas on your own, but KiwiCo has a variety of adorable (and affordable) holiday-themed projects available now through December. Celeb parents like Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, and Andy Cohen have shown their love for KiwiCo in Instagram posts with their children. "[KiwiCo] has truly been a lifesaver in making it easy to create fun and educational moments at home," Witherspoon said in her Instagram caption.
KiwiCo offers the best kinds of crafts: They conveniently ship to your doorstep, come with all the necessary pieces and instructions for your child to build something amazing, and are fun yet challenging for a wide range of ages. Some of the KiwiCo holiday boxes sell out every year, so order yours now while they're still available. (Note: Regular shipping takes anywhere from three to 10 business days.)
One of the most popular craft kits is Santa's Light-Up Workshop. Recommended for kids 9 years old and up, this KiwiCo project includes illustrated blueprint instructions, roof lights that actually light up, and colorful accessories to decorate the workshop's exterior. One reviewer described it perfectly, calling it a "permanent" gingerbread house. Unfortunately it's not edible, but at least you get to keep it forever. The holiday kits are suitable for ages 2 to 12, but there are also non-seasonal projects for children under 2 to work on, like this five-star rated magnetic car set.
Buy It! Santa's Light-Up Workshop, $24.95; kiwico.com
It doesn't stop there: Choose from a total of 13 KiwiCo holiday projects, including a Christmas Candle Carousel, an Ice Skating Rink, and a holiday value pack that comes with three best-sellers. Below, shop the entire collection starting at just $15 a project — and right now, there's free shipping on all U.S. orders. Consider adding a few to your virtual cart to have on hand because, odds are, you're going to hear "What are we doing today?" at least once over winter break.
Related Items
Christmas Candle Carousel
Ages: 5 and up
Learn about aerodynamics, convection currents, and holiday traditions with this Christmas Candle Carousel. "It is bright, cheerful, fun to assemble, and works well," one reviewer said. "I love that it has a lesson in the culture and history of Christmas carousels in this booklet."
Ice Skating Rink
Ages: 5 and up
The Ice Skating Rink project teaches kids about engineering and physics, but, more importantly, it's really fun to create. Once the rink is built, add the magnetic ice skaters and watch them dance around. "My children loved building this rink. They've asked to build it again and again, and it's holding up well," one customer said.
Ornament Art Spinner
Ages: 5 and up
The Ornament Art Spinner is new this year, and it sounds like it's going to be a hit. First, assemble the spinning machine and then insert one of the four ornaments onto the spinner. While the ornament rotates, your child uses the markers included in the kit to create colorful designs. Best of all, there are screw tops and strings that come in the box, so your kiddos can hang the ornaments on the tree right away.
Santa's Sleigh Automaton
Ages: 7 and up
This KiwiCo project combines the holidays and engineering in one festive design. After it's built, Santa and his reindeer move up and down by rotating the crank. One grandparent praised the kid-friendly directions, saying, "The instructions are excellent. My 5-year-old grandson could just look at pictures and figure out what to do. I'm a technical writer, and I've never seen anything written this well."
Little Tree
Ages: 3 and up
Sneak in fine motor development with this cute Christmas tree craft. It comes with pipe cleaners, beads, bells, a wooden base, and a tree skirt. "My 3-year-old and I loved this kit. So cute and took the perfect amount of time to create," one five-star reviewer wrote. "She can't wait to leave it out for Santa to see."
Crystal Chemistry Tree
Ages: 5 and up
Christmas meets chemistry with this cool tree project. By mixing ammonia, table salt, and a few other ingredients (all included in the kit), the tree grows snowy crystals overnight. "Not only did [my grandson] enjoy it, he woke up each morning and would run downstairs to see how much the crystals had grown the next day! I never dreamed he would enjoy it as much as he did," one reviewer said.
Animal Chalkboard Ornaments
Ages: 9 and up
The Animal Chalkboard Ornaments have garnered tons of five-star ratings from parents that say the project is a nice break from technology. One reviewer said, "The kids had a blast decorating the ornaments however they wanted." How it works: Your little one paints wooden shapes with black chalkboard paint and then uses chalk markers to create a design. You can wipe the ornaments clean and let them draw new designs all break long.
Santa Wobbler
Ages: 3 and up
Customers say the Santa Wobbler project "couldn't have been cuter or more fun [to make]." Once your child has completed the craft, the fun is just getting started. They will learn about weight distribution and balance as they tip over Santa and he rises back up.
Snowman Wobbler
Ages: 3 and up
This project has the same concept as the Santa Wobbler above, but with a snowman instead. "Another great family project to keep kids busy and end up with great holiday decorations," one reviewer said on KiwiCo's website. "We had four kids, ages ranging [from 5 to 8], put these together with limited parental help. It was fun."
Santa and Snowman Wobbler (2-Pack)
Ages: 3 and up
Can't decide between the Santa and snowman wobblers? Get both of them for less with the Santa and Snowman Wobbler pack.
Holiday Tree Bundle Pack (2-Pack)
Ages: 3 and up
The Crystal Chemistry Tree alone is $24.95, so getting it along with the Little Tree for less than $30 is a steal. This duo is the perfect mix of art and science.
STEM Holiday Bundle (3-Pack)
Ages: 5 and up
This bundle includes three of the most popular holiday kits: Santa's Sleigh Automaton, Santa's Light-Up Workshop, and Christmas Candle Carousel. Whether you have multiple kids to entertain or want your child to make all three projects, this collection is an incredible value. You'll save $15 purchasing this three-pack over each project individually.
- Celeb-Loved Brand KiwiCo Has the Most Adorable Holiday-Themed Projects for a Limited Time
- Target's Highly Anticipated Lego Collab Is Finally Available, and It's Going to Sell Out Fast
- Cyber Week Ends Soon! Here Are 38 Deals You Need to Shop Before It's Over
- This Secret Amazon Feature Makes It Easy to Design Every Room in Your Home for Free