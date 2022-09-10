Kit Harington Shares Lessons of Fatherhood While Discussing His New Film, 'Baby Ruby'

Kit Harington's life is imitating his art. In an interview with the actor, 35, at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, he discussed fatherhood and how it influenced his work in his new film, Baby Ruby.

"I think there was real catharsis in this," the Game of Thrones alum said. "My baby boy was about 4 months or 5 months old when we filmed this, so I had just come out of the process that these two [characters] find themselves in of early parenthood, so I was literally exploring that in this movie. That was a big reason for wanting to do it."

Harington said that for modern fathers, although they are more involved than previous generations, there is still a disconnect.

"We are now becoming more involved in child raising and as a modern father, there is a real feeling of being a bystander at times," the Modern Love actor said. "You are not actively involved in the process of growing the child and there can be a real feeling of not knowing what is going on, what emotions are happening, what the mother or your partner is going through."

He said he "definitely" felt that way in his experience of being a new father.

"There was something in Bess [Wohl, the film's director's] work that I responded to which was this feeling of being told you'll instantly love your child, you'll instantly love this baby. I knew I was going to care for the baby I had, but I don't know whether it was instant love."

He went on to explain the process as it went for him. "It was a stranger that had been planted into my house, now I had to look after the stranger, and the stranger was keeping me up all night," he joked. "It takes time to grow love, to get to know someone."

He said it took him a few weeks to get to know his child and found the process — and the way it connected to his work in the film — "beautiful."

"My boy's 19 months now so he's tottering around just naming things, he goes around saying 'curtain' or 'carpet,' he just likes impressing you with his knowledge," he shared. "It's the most astonishing thing, it really is."

Watch the full interview here:

Leslie, 35, confirmed their pregnancy in September 2020 after she debuted her baby bump for U.K.'s Make Magazine and spoke about how the couple had been spending quality time together in their Tudor manor house in East Anglia amid the pandemic. PEOPLE then confirmed in February last year that Harington and his wife had welcomed their first baby.

Speaking with Access last July, Harington gave rare insight into his life as a new dad, sharing what has surprised him most about fatherhood.

"I think the thing that's surprised me most is, you know, they tell you, but they don't; everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.' And you have no way of knowing that until it happens," he said. "Then what surprises you is you go, 'Oh, this goes on forever!' You don't get a break from it. You're just like ... every day I wake up and look after this little human, and now we're part of a unit together."

"You are now a unit, the three of you," added Harington of his family. "That's a whole new dynamic you need to find, and pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, and how does that change you? It's a beautiful thing, it really is."

In November last year, Harington chatted with E! News' Daily Pop about his whether he'll eventually let his son watch the series — and how he plans on discussing the show with his little one.

He said he'll most likely tell his son, "Look, I mean, you can just be thankful that it happened because otherwise, you wouldn't be here."

"So that will be it," Harington said, cracking a smile. "I'll be like, 'You don't like watching it? Well, tough luck."