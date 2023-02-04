Kit Harington Reveals Wife Rose Leslie Is Pregnant, Expecting Their Second Baby

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are about to become a family of four!

Harington, 36, announced that he and his wife, 35, are expecting their second child together — over two years after the birth of their first baby boy.

The Game of Thrones alum revealed the news on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, telling host Jimmy Fallon that his son is "about to get the shock of his life."

"Which is that he's about to get a brother or sister," Harington continued, before Fallon, 48, offered him a congratulatory handshake.

"I'm terrified," the actor added. "You know, with the first baby you're like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is anyway. But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick."

PEOPLE confirmed in February 2021 that Harington and Leslie had welcomed their first baby, a son. They initially confirmed their pregnancy in September 2020 after Leslie debuted her baby bump for U.K.'s Make Magazine.

When asked on The Tonight Show what his oldest son thinks of a newborn entering the family, Harington revealed that he doesn't think his child has "quite conceptually understood it just yet."

"We're trying to get him ready for it," he continued. "We point to Rose's tummy and we say, 'Mommy's baby, mommy's baby.' And he points to his tummy and goes, 'My baby.' I'm quite sure that's — yeah, you'll know soon enough."

Before the pregnancy talk, Harington opened up to Fallon about his firstborn, sharing that his son is now two years old and is "quite smart."

"It's surprising, seeing as we're both actors," he said, referring to himself and Leslie. "We're like, we're not sure quite where that's come from ... He likes applause. Every time he does something good, we give him applause, and we're worrying that's kind of pushing him towards acting. We're a bit like, 'Eh, you might be too smart for this. Go save the word, we're sick, we had no choice.' "

Harington and Leslie first met on the second season of GoT when they portrayed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte. And while a relationship didn't last on screen, they attended their first red carpet outing off-screen together in 2016.

In June 2018, Leslie and Harington got married in a romantic ceremony at Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland.

At PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Harington opened up about his film Baby Ruby, and how being a father himself influenced the role.

"I think there was real catharsis in this," he said. "My baby boy was about 4 months or 5 months old when we filmed this, so I had just come out of the process that these two [characters] find themselves in of early parenthood, so I was literally exploring that in this movie. That was a big reason for wanting to do it."

"We are now becoming more involved in child raising and as a modern father, there is a real feeling of being a bystander at times," he later added. "You are not actively involved in the process of growing the child and there can be a real feeling of not knowing what is going on, what emotions are happening, what the mother or your partner is going through."