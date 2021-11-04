See Kit Harington's Cheeky Response to Whether His Son Can Watch His NSFW Game of Thrones Scenes

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021

Kit Harington has no qualms about one day showing his son his raunchier Game of Thrones scenes.

The actor, who shares his 9-month-old baby boy with Thrones costar and wife Rose Leslie, recently chatted with E! News' Daily Pop about his whether he'll eventually let his son watch the series — and how he plans on discussing the show with his little one.

Harington, 34, said he'll most likely tell his son, "Look, I mean, you can just be thankful that it happened because otherwise you wouldn't be here."

"So that will be it," he said, cracking a smile. "I'll be like, 'You don't like watching it? Well, tough luck."

irl-screen-couples-15 Kit Harington and Rose Leslie in Game of Thrones | Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

As for now, Harington said he is staying focused on spending time with his baby boy.

"I'm going through something at the moment which is that I spend weeks prior to coming out here sort of, you know, feeding him, pampering him, looking after him," the actor said. "And then I go to get on a flight, come here, and now I'm looked after and being pampered. So I'm living the dream right now!"

Leslie, 34, confirmed their pregnancy in September 2020 after she debuted her baby bump for U.K.'s Make Magazine and spoke about how the couple had been spending quality time together in their Tudor manor house in East Anglia amid the pandemic. PEOPLE then confirmed in February that Harington and his wife had welcomed their first baby.

Eternals World Premiere Red Carpet Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Speaking with Access in August, the Modern Love actor gave rare insight into his life as a new dad, sharing what has surprised him most about fatherhood.

"I think the thing that's surprised me most is, you know, they tell you but they don't; everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.' And you have no way of knowing that until it happens," he said. "Then what surprises you is you go, 'Oh, this goes on forever!' You don't get a break from it. You're just like ... every day I wake up and look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together."