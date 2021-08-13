Kit Harington Jokes It's His 6-Month-Old Baby Son's 'Fault' He's Developed a 'Dad Dance'

"In the future, I know he's gonna mock me about it, and I'll be like, 'It's your fault,' " Kit Harington said of his silly "dad dance" moves, which he showed off on on The Tonight Show

Kit Harington is showing off his dad moves.

Back in February, PEOPLE confirmed that the 34-year-old actor and his wife, Game of Thrones costar Rose Leslie, had welcomed their first baby, a son. On The Tonight Show Thursday, Harington spoke about new fatherhood — he said his "lovely" 6-month-old is in "that gorgeous stage" — and navigating "useless" parenting advice.

"So much advice. Anyone who's a parent will know, you get so much advice leading up to it," Harington told host Jimmy Fallon. "And it's all useless. It's all useless. It's stuff like, 'It's gonna be great, you're gonna love it, what a wonderful thing.' "

"No one tells you that essentially, at first anyway, what it is is you get a new roommate just dumped into your life who you've not interviewed," he joked, "who doesn't know any of your house rules, and then you fall in love with him so you can't kick him out. That's basically parenting, I think."

The Modern Love star said the baby boy "respects" Leslie, meanwhile, he'll do "anything" to make his son laugh, even performing a silly dance for him while listening to The Beatles, which Harington demonstrated. Host Jimmy Fallon laughs as Harington showed off the "exaggerated" moves, including leg kicks.

"In the future, I know he's gonna mock me about it, and I'll be like, 'It's your fault,' " the actor said of his "dad dance."

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1500 -- Pictured: Actor Kit Harrington during an interview on Thursday, August 12, 2021 Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

To celebrate the 1,500th episode of The Tonight Show, Harington also sang "Drops of Jupiter" for a sketch called "Straight Up Goes For It," which Fallon explained they could never get a celebrity guest to commit to doing. Harington sat at a piano while belting the song to a cheering audience.

On Instagram earlier Thursday, Fallon, 46, marked the milestone, writing, "Tonight is our 1,500th show. I am so grateful to our Tonight Show family that works so hard every single night to put on the best show and to make me look good. And thank you to everyone who watches. None of us would be here if it wasn't for all of you. I'm so thankful."

Speaking with Access earlier this month, Harington gave rare insight into his life as a new dad, sharing what has surprised him most about fatherhood.

"I think the thing that's surprised me most is, you know, they tell you but they don't; everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.' And you have no way of knowing that until it happens," he said. "Then what surprises you is you go, 'Oh, this goes on forever!' You don't get a break from it. You're just like ... every day I wake up and look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together."