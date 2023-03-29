KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Removes Famous Makeup for Rare 'Family Vacation' Pic with Daughter

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer shares three children with his wife, Erin Sutton, and one with his ex-wife, Pamela Bowen

Published on March 29, 2023 11:48 AM
paul stanley
Photo: paul stanley/twitter

Paul Stanley went au naturel for a cute moment with his daughter.

The KISS frontman was missing his signature Starchild look as he shared an image of him posing with his sun-kissed 11-year-old, Emily on Tuesday.

"Family vacation!" Stanley, 71, tweeted alongside the rare father-daughter selfie. "My beautiful Emily brightens the day even more!"

Emily is Stanley's youngest daughter with wife Erin Sutton, who he wed in 2005. The two also share daughter Sarah, 14, and son Colin, 16.

Stanley is also father to Evan Stanley, 28, who he shares with ex-wife Pamela Bowen.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has kept his family life private over the years and rarely shares photos of his four children or his wife.

In a 2018 interview with Forbes, Stanley opened up about how becoming a father helped him develop a deeper understanding of life.

"I went through quite a bit of life wondering what life was about and it just seemed like perhaps at the end of the day it didn't mean much because we go through our lives and then we're gone," he told the outlet.

Paul Stanley Guitar, Peter Criss Drummer, Gene Simmons / BASS , Ace Frehley, Kiss
Armando Gallo/Getty Images

"With each of my children, all of which I either helped to deliver or pulled out or did all kinds of participations, it became clear to me that we only die physically because we are the product of the generations before us and we live on in the generations after us," he continued. "The children we create ultimately are the voices of us in the future."

"We're given these blank slates and we get to write whatever we want on them," he added. "So whatever time we put in and the effort we put in is what we get out."

Despite this, Stanley has a busy work schedule ahead of him. KISS are set to recommence their The End of the Road Tour this fall, which began in 2019 but was put on pause due to the pandemic

The band's farewell tour is scheduled to pick back up in October before embarking on an 18-city stretch across North America. The tour will conclude with two dates at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 1 and 2.

Paul Stanley
Richard E. Aaron/WireImage ; Amy Sussman/Getty

The band chose N.Y.C. for its "final shows ever," per a release, in honor of their roots, as they first joined together as a group in the city in the 1970s.

"KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago," the band shared in a March 1 statement. "It will be a privilege and an honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started."

Speaking to told PEOPLE in 2021, Stanly also revealed that the tour is a matter of "unfinished business, so to speak."

"We are in the midst of this farewell tour, which really is the culmination of almost 50 years of playing and realizing that we can't do this forever," he added. "That's sobering in itself, the idea that you can't necessarily do tomorrow what you're doing today."

kiss
KISS. Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty

"If we were a band in t-shirts and jeans, we could do this into our 80s, 90s, but if you strap on 40 or 50 Lbs. of gear and 8-inch heels and run around smiling, you find yourself going, 'Well, how many more years can I smile?'," he continued.

It is for this reason that Stanley said KISS intended to "put together the greatest show we've ever done" for the tour.

"We've never been happier, and we've never been more determined to be our best. We couldn't be more grateful for the support not only from die-hard long-term fans, but from new fans," said Stanley. "I don't care when you come to the party, I'm just happy you're there."

