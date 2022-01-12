Kirsten Dunst 'Tried to Explain' SAG Award Nomination to Son By Comparing It to His Favorite TV Show

Kirsten Dunst does her best to convey her awards recognition to her son.

The actress earned a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination Wednesday morning for her emotional supporting performance in The Power of the Dog. Speaking with PEOPLE about the SAG Award nod, Dunst says she tried telling her older son Ennis, 3½, in a way he'd grasp: in terms of his favorite television show, Nickelodeon's Blaze & the Monster Machines.

"Listen, I tried to explain it to my son like this TV show that he likes called Blaze, where Blaze is this red monster truck and he always does well in the race. So, basically Mom is racing like Blaze!" Dunst, 39, says with a laugh. "It's nice that they don't know or understand either. But it feels very nice to be recognized by my fellow actors."

Dunst also shares baby boy James, 8 months, with Jesse Plemons, her costar in Power of the Dog.

"He's my biggest champion," she says of Plemons, 33. "Of course he's so happy for me. He loves to see my work being appreciated because he's my No. 1 fan — besides my mom!"

Dunst says witnessing The Power of the Dog being "so well received" and director Jane Campion sharing in awards attention along the way has been "one of the greatest treats for me in my career." Dunst's cast mates Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee also got nominations, but they all haven't been able to celebrate in person yet because of busy schedules and pandemic precautions.

"I wish!" she says of getting to rejoice with them. "Everyone's not seeing each other right now. We have to be careful for Jesse, he's doing a new series here [in Austin] so we have to be careful not to get him sick because then his production shuts down. It's just been a lot of indoors with children [for us], which is a little bit crazy-making."

The Power of the Dog is now streaming on Netflix.