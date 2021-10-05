Kirsten Dunst lives in her Los Angeles home with fiancé Jesse Plemons and their two sons Ennis, 3, and James, 4 months

Kirsten Dunst Gives Rare Look Inside Son Ennis' Nursery — See the Charming Photos!

Kirsten Dunst is giving a glimpse into her charming nursery.

The actress, 39, opens the doors of her Los Angeles home in a new feature for Architectural Digest, in which she allows fans to see inside the nursery created for her two boys, Ennis, 3, and James, 4 months, whom she shares with fiancé Jesse Plemons.

The spacious room is covered entirely in a green and white Lake August wallpaper, which features foxes and tree brushes.

"I just love it so much," Dunst says of the wallpaper in an accompanying video with interior designer Jane Hallworth. "I just love that old school, cover the entire room in wallpaper as opposed to just let's do one wall."

The Spider-man star then points out that the wallpaper features "secret mice" which took her "about a year" to notice.

The nursery also displays a vintage Erik Höglund pendant light, window coverings from Hollywood at Home and a Crate and Barrel owl basket, according to AD.

Before completing the house, Hallworth recalls Plemons asking her to scout out some of his old furniture to see if any of it would work with the new space. Sure enough, there was a green three-seater couch that became the perfect addition to the room.

"You come from such a social family, where I knew that the nursery would be an epicenter for you. You could sit there, read books and hang out with the baby," Hallworth says of including the couch in the room.

"Ennis calls it his living room, he doesn't even call it his bedroom," Dunst adds with a laugh. "He's like, 'You want to come in my living room?' "

Dunst and Plemons got engaged in January 2017. A year and half later, the Bring It On actress gave birth to their first child together.

Last month, the actress announced she welcomed her second child in an interview with the New York Times.