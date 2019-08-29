Ennis' Big Debut! Kirsten Dunst Brings 15-Month-Old Son to Her Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Almost 25 years after her breakout movie role in Interview with the Vampire, Kirsten Dunst is getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — and her baby boy is along for the ride.

Dunst, 37, was honored on Thursday in Los Angeles by celebrities including fiancé Jesse Plemons, where the couple’s 15-month-old son Ennis Howard joined his parents for his first official public event.

The youngster was dressed casually for the outing, looking adorable in a blue ensemble that included a button-up shirt and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap, complete with tiny trousers and white sneakers.

Ennis’ mama, meanwhile, wore a long, multicolored dress with a geometric pattern. The On Becoming a God in Central Florida star finished her summer look with dangling earrings.

Plemons, 31, took to the podium at one point during the ceremony to heap praise upon his fiancée, saying he “couldn’t be any prouder” of her than he was in that moment and pointing out the “humanity and strength and vulnerability” she brings to her roles. (The two began dating in 2016 after working together on the set of Fargo.)

“Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I’ve also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work,” said Plemons, affectionately referring to her as “Kiki” and “Keeks.”

“Seeing the kind of mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you,” he added. “It’s for the incredibly generous and amazing person that you are.”

“You are truly one of a kind and the best woman I know,” Plemons said. “I’m truly so lucky to have you in my life, and Hollywood Boulevard is so lucky to have you on its sidewalks.”

While Dunst and Plemons are usually fairly private about their son, the actress opened up about little Ennis recently in a profile for NET-A-PORTER’s digital magazine PorterEdit, where she revealed that she and her fiancé weren’t planning to necessarily encourage him to follow in their footsteps career wise.

“If you have a kid who’s very cute, I get why people [put their kids in show business],” said the Drop Dead Gorgeous star. “Do a Gap ad and you can make your college money. It’s the first time I kind of understand it. Ennis is so adorable, with two big dimples.”

“He is such a happy baby and I see why I might want that memento of him at this age, but we will probably just encourage him to do school plays,” Dunst added.

On Becoming a God in Central Florida airs Sundays on Showtime at 10 p.m. EST.