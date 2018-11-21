Kirsten Dunst is getting back in the swim of things.

The actress, who gave birth just six months ago, was spotted in Louisiana on Monday filming a scene for her upcoming role in AMC’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida. She looked toned and confident in her poolside attire.

Dunst, 36, sported a black swimsuit — the plunging neckline highlighted by various colored gemstones — and high-waisted denim shorts with a red belt.

To match the early Nighties-inspired look, the actress added gold jewelry, a rainbow watch, and white socks and sneakers. She also pulled her blonde hair into a ponytail, held together with a pink scrunchie.

The AMC comedy, set to debut in 2019, follows Krystal Gill (Dunst) as a waterpark employee who strategically works her way to the top of a multi-billion dollar Ponzi scheme, the same one that also ruined her family, according to its IMDb page.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Dunst has kept a relatively low-key profile since welcoming her son Ennis Howard on May 3. She and fiancé Jesse Plemons made their first post-baby public appearance together in September while attending the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Multiple sources reported “healthy baby boy” Ennis’ birth to PEOPLE eight days after his arrival, with one insider noting, “Everyone is doing great.”

RELATED: Kirsten Dunst Talks Wedding Planning with Fiancé Jesse Plemons (She Has a Pinterest Board!)

Born at 8:16 a.m., Ennis arrived in Santa Monica, California, the birth certificate obtained by The Blast confirmed.

Representatives for the pair have not commented on the baby news.

The arrival of their son came three months after Dunst confirmed her pregnancy in January in the Fall/Winter portrait series for Rodarte — the label co-founded by her best friends, sibling designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy.

Dunst and Plemons, 30, began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of season 2 of the FX series Fargo, where they played a married couple. News of their engagement surfaced in January 2017, when Dunst was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring at the Golden Globe Awards.

In June 2017, the actress admitted expanding her family was definitely something she had in mind. “I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, ‘I’ve been working since I was 3. It’s time to have babies and chill,'” she told Marie Claire U.K. for their July issue.