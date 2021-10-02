Kirsten Dunst, 39, spoke to PEOPLE about her two sons at the The Power of the Dog premiere on Friday

Kirsten Dunst on Her Kids Following in Her Footsteps: 'I'll Support My Children Whatever They Want To Do'

Kirsten Dunst attends Netflix's "Power of the Dog" premiere during the 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 1, 2021 in New York City.

Kirsten Dunst's kids will have her stamp of approval if they want to follow in her footsteps!

Dunst, 39, opened up to PEOPLE about her sons at the New York Film Festival premiere of The Power of the Dog on Friday.

"Listen, if they want to be actors, I'll support my children whatever they want to do," she said, laughing.

The actress is the proud mama of two boys, Ennis, 3, and James, 4 months, whom she shares with fiancé Jesse Plemons.

Dunst's latest project has been a family affair as she and Plemons, 33, star as husband and wife in The Power of the Dog.

But this isn't the first time the pair has teamed up on screen. They met on the set of Fargo in 2015 before they began dating a year and a half later.

"We became friends and first creative partners and for me that was the beginning of us getting together," the Bring It On star told PEOPLE about working together. "We want to do this over the course over our careers."

The Power of the Dog hits theaters on Nov. 17, followed by Netflix on Dec. 1.

Dunst and Plemons got engaged in January 2017. A year and half later, the Spider-Man actress gave birth to their first child together.

In August 2019, Plemons praised Dunst in a heartfelt speech during the actress' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which they brought Ennis to for his first official public event.

"Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I've also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work," said Plemons at the time. "Seeing the kind of mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you. It's for the incredibly generous and amazing person that you are."

Last month, the actress announced she welcomed her second child in an interview with the New York Times.

"This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna," Dunst said of her baby boy, who weighs 18 lbs. "He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel."

Dunst first revealed she was expecting her second child when appearing on the April cover of W Magazine in a photo shoot directed by Sofia Coppola.