Kirsten Dunst Hasn't Worked Out Since Her Son Was Born: 'I Have a Healthy Amount of Vanity'

Kirsten Dunst is in no rush to work out after becoming a mom for the first time just over a year ago.

Instead, the actress — who welcomed son Ennis Howard with fiancé Jesse Plemons in May 2018 — reveals to NET-A-PORTER’s digital magazine PorterEdit that she has made changes to fit her new normal.

“The benefit of growing up with [celebrity] is that I have a very healthy perspective of being an actress. I haven’t worked out once since I had my baby,” says the On Becoming a God in Central Florida star.

“I’m not one of those people who says, ‘Ohhh I have to get my abs back.’ I feel like I’ve established myself as an actress. I have a healthy amount of vanity that hasn’t tipped into something really destructive,” Dunst, 37, shares.

“I want to find parts where I don’t have to be that person, and I have plenty of role models. Look at Patricia Arquette,” she continues.

In addition, the new mom has also changed her clothing preferences post-baby.

“I want to look nice for how I look now. There was a time when I was like, ‘S—! I don’t fit into anything anymore.’ I just bought clothes in the size I am now,” she says.

Dunst adds, “I don’t care. I sold all this stuff on The RealReal. And there was some really good stuff in there!”

And after having her son, Dunst was excited to get back to work. Just six months after giving birth, she was on set of her upcoming Showtime series in her character Krystal Stubbs’ 1990s-inspired attire.

Describing how it’s “so much easier” to head back to set than to stay at home, Dunst told reporters at the Television Critics Association Summer 2019 Press Tour earlier this month, “I’m just tired all the time. … I was like, ‘Bye’ to my mother-in-law [who watches her son while she’s at work]! I was like, [phew!]”

On Becoming a God in Central Florida officially premieres Sunday on Showtime, but the first two episodes are available to stream for free now on YouTube.

