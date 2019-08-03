Kirsten Dunst Says It's 'So Much Easier' to Work Than 'To Be a Stay At Home Mom'

Kirsten Dunst is happy to be back at work!

The star, who appears in the upcoming Showtime series On Becoming a God In Central Florida as Krystal Stubbs, said that it’s “so much easier” to head back to set than to stay at home.

“I’m just tired all the time,” Dunst, 37, told reporters at the Television Critics Association Summer 2019 Press Tour, where she appeared along with costars Mel Rodriguez, Beth Ditto and Theodore Pellerin to promote the project.

“Also doing the show too, it’s so much easier to go back to work than it is to be a stay at home mom,” Dunst added.

“I was like, ‘bye’ to my mother-in-law [who watches her son while she’s at work]! I was like, [phew!]” she said.

After the Bring It On alum and fiancé Jesse Plemons welcomed their baby boy Ennis Howard in May 2018, Dunst was excited to get back to work — she was spotted on set just six months after giving birth in her character’s 1990s-inspired attire.

The actress told PEOPLE in a recent interview that she picked “the hardest thing” possible after becoming a new mom in playing Krystal.

“I basically went for the hardest thing that I could possibly do after having a baby,” she said. “I was with this role for two to three years. For me, it was just the perfect time frame. I had family and friends to help me.”

She also added that motherhood made her a lot more aware of babies on set.

“I remember getting episodes and I would be like, ‘Where’s the baby? We have to have the baby in that scene or this scene. Krystal’s a single mom,’” she said. “That became apparent. You can’t forget the baby!”

Dunst and Plemons have been dating since meeting on the set of Fargo in 2016. News of their engagement broke in 2017, when Dunst was seen with a ring on that finger at the Golden Globe Awards.

On Becoming a God In Central Florida premieres Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.