Kirsten Dunst Announces Birth of Second Child with Jesse Plemons, a Baby Boy: 'He's an Angel'

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are officially parents of two!

The actress, 39, welcomed her second child, a son named James Robert, four months ago, she revealed in an interview with the New York Times published on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna," Dunst said of her baby boy, who weighs 18 lbs. "He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel."

Dunst and Plemons are also parents to their 3-year-old son Ennis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jesse Plemons Ennis Plemons Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst's son Ennis | Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Bring It On actress first revealed she was expecting her second child when appearing on the April cover of W Magazine in a photo shoot directed by Sofia Coppola.

Along with actresses Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones, who also starred in the photo shoot, Dunst debuted her baby bump in her poses, which were captured by photographer Zoë Ghertner at a home in Beverly Hills.

Joking about her arrangements in the snapshots, Dunst said, "Every shot was on the floor. I was like, 'I can't get up.' I felt like Urkel."

W Magazine Kirsten Dunst Credit: Photographed by Zoë Ghertner for W Magazine

In September 2020, Dunst and Plemons told The New York Times about their relationship, which began in 2016 when they met on the set of Fargo.

The two started dating a year and a half after first meeting on set. "I knew that she would be in my life for a long time," Plemons, 33, said.

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2021

As their romance blossomed, Plemons and Dunst got engaged in January 2017. A year and half later, the Spider-Man actress gave birth to their first child together.

RELATED VIDEO: Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst on Falling For Each Other: 'I Knew She'd Be in My Life for a Long Time'

In August 2019, Plemons praised Dunst in a heartfelt speech during the actress' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which they brought Ennis to for his first official public event at the time.