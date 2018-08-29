Kirk Douglas, 101, Lovingly Gazes at 8-Month-Old Great-Granddaughter in Sweet Generational Photo

It’s all in the family!

Kirk Douglas spent some family time with one of the youngest members of his family. The screen legend, 101, smiled down at his great-granddaughter Lua Izzy at his home in a photograph shared by his grandson, Cameron Douglas, on Instagram Tuesday.

In the black-and-white photo, the 8-month-old baby girl sat by her great-grandfather’s feet as Kirk, who wore sunglasses, lovingly gazed at her and held out his hand.

“LOVE,” wrote Cameron, whose father is actor Michael Douglas.

Cameron and girlfriend Viviane Thibes welcomed their first child on December 2017, with the new dad telling PEOPLE at the time, “Since Viviane has given birth to a beautiful healthy girl on Monday afternoon, I’ve been at their side ever since. I’m very happy.”

Lua Izzy’s middle name is a tribute to Kirk, who was born Issur Danielovitch and later went by Izzy.

In January, Cameron shared a photo of himself and Kirk together as the icon held the then-newborn in his arms.

“Words cannot express….#Powerful #Bloodline,” Cameron wrote in the caption.

After his daughter’s birth, Cameron also shared another generational photo that included his father, Michael, his girlfriend, and his two younger half-siblings, Dylan Michael and Carys Zeta, whose mother is Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“What it’s all about #Blessed with #Family,” he wrote along with the family picture.