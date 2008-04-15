Kiran Chetry celebrates baby shower with Campbell Brown and Eli
Advertisement
Kiran Chetry, 33, host of CNN's American Morning, celebrated her baby shower recently, and InStyle was there to capture it all. Kiran credits eagle-eyed viewers for discovering the pregnancy, which was announced in October.
Expecting her first boy this month — daughter Maya Rose just turned 2 — Kiran picked up some advice from fellow CNN-er Campbell Brown, mom to 3-month-old son Eli James. However, Campbell had compliments, not advice, for her co-anchor.
Following
Click below for info on Kiran's dress.
Kiran wears A Pea in the Pod's printed dress with contrasting sash ($200).