Kiran Chetry celebrates baby shower with Campbell Brown and Eli

By peoplestaff225 Updated January 19, 2022 06:07 PM
Kiran Chetry, 33, host of CNN's American Morning, celebrated her baby shower recently, and InStyle was there to capture it all. Kiran credits eagle-eyed viewers for discovering the pregnancy, which was announced in October.

Expecting her first boy this month — daughter Maya Rose just turned 2 — Kiran picked up some advice from fellow CNN-er Campbell Brown, mom to 3-month-old son Eli James. However, Campbell had compliments, not advice, for her co-anchor.

Kiran wears A Pea in the Pod's printed dress with contrasting sash ($200).

