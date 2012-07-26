Kingston Rossdale is on a blue streak!

While cruising through LAX with mom Gwen Stefani on July 24, the 6-year-old cutie sported shades of blue in his long blonde locks. Call it déjà vu — last July, the hip tyke got patriotic with a shocking blue mohawk just before Independence Day.

We’ve seen celeb kids like Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Coco Arquette with rainbow-hued hair, but perhaps Kingston is kicking off the trend for boys. Should tots have free reign over their summertime, out-of-school tresses — or are conservative cuts cooler?