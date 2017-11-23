The couple is already parents to daughter Violet Marlowe, who turns 5 on Dec. 26

Kings of Leon's Nathan Followill and Wife Jessie Baylin Expecting Second Child

The Kings of Leon is expanding the band!

Drummer Nathan Followill announced his wife Jesse Baylin is expecting their second child in a pre-Thanksgiving photo on Instagram Wednesday.

“No thanksgiving pregnant stress here at all. #turkeyme #babyme #wineme,” Followill, 38, captioned the picture of the mother-to-be sharing a profile shot of her baby bump.

The rocker and his wife, who married in Brentwood, Tennessee, in November 2009, are already parents to daughter Violet Marlowe, who turns 5 on Dec. 26.

Singer/songwriter Baylin first announced they were expecting four weeks ago on Oct. 26 when she shared a photo of Violet Marlowe at the beach lying next to what spelled out “Big Sister” in seashells. “Spring 2018,” the mother-to-be captioned the sweet photo.

Then one week later, she tweeted: “husband and child down with stomach bug. pray for me + baby in utero.”