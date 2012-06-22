Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill and wife Lily Aldridge welcomed their first child, daughter Dixie Pearl Followill, on Thursday, June 21 in Nashville.

Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge Welcome Daughter Dixie Pearl

A king and his queen now have a little princess.

Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill and wife Lily Aldridge welcomed their first child, daughter Dixie Pearl Followill, on Thursday, June 21 in Nashville.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The baby girl arrived at 1 a.m., weighing in at 7 lbs., 11 oz. and measuring 22 inches long.

“Mom, Dad and baby are happy, healthy and enjoying their new addition,” a rep for the band tells PEOPLE.

The couple tied the knot in Santa Barbara in May 2011. Even then, the rocker was excited to start a brood with his Victoria’s Secret Angel bride, 26.

“I can’t wait to raise a family with her because she’s a great woman,” Followill, 30, told PEOPLE in August.

Caleb isn’t the first King to have a kid. His cousin Matthew Followill welcomed son Knox, 13 months, last April.