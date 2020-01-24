Kings of Leon's Jared Followill Welcomes Daughter Adeline James: 'Then My Life Began'

Adeline Followill Jared Followill/Instagram; Inset: John Sciulli/Getty

Jared Followill‘s baby girl is here!

The Kings of Leon bassist, 33, and his wife Martha are first-time parents to a daughter, Followill announced on social media Friday.

Alongside a photo of the newborn‘s tiny foot peeking out from underneath a cream-colored blanket, the new dad wrote, “And then my life began … “

He concluded by sharing their baby girl’s name and birth date: “Adeline James Followill / 1/21/20.”

RELATED: It’s a Boy! Lily Aldridge and Kings of Leon’s Caleb Followill Welcome Son Winston Roy

The two first announced they were expecting last July, when Martha, 29, posted an Instagram photo of their dog Bonnie, who has her own account, in bed with glasses on, reading a What to Expect When You're Expecting book.

“We’re ALL getting ready for January 2020 around here! 👶🏼💛” she captioned the post.

This will be the couple’s first child together since they tied the knot in 2012. Jared plays in Kings of Leon alongside his brothers and cousin — most notably Caleb Followill, who is married to Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge.

The musician and his model girlfriend got engaged in April 2012 before exchanging vows in an outdoor ceremony in Charlotte, Tennessee, that September.

Martha revealed their baby’s sex when she posted another Instagram less than two months later, of her rocking a one-piece swimsuit on vacation in Italy.

“Tuscany with my GIRL🤰🏼🎀,” she captioned the photo.