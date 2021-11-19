Kimora Lee Simmons Has 'Special Night' with Her Three Sons Serving 'Friendsgiving' Meals: Photos

The fashion designer and her sons provided Thanksgiving meals, books and blankets to Los Angeles community members

Kimora Lee Simmons is kicking off the giving season in a special way.

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old fashion designer visited the Good Shepherd Center in Los Angeles to celebrate a 'Friendsgiving' with community residents alongside her 12-year-old sons Kenzo and Gary plus son Wolfe, 6.

The mom of five and her boys appeared at the center — which provides permanent housing for those who've experienced homelessness, prolonged poverty, poor health, disabilities, mental illness or addiction — and handed out Thanksgiving meals, blankets, books and home goods.

"Such a special night spending time at @gsc4womenchildren with all the wonderful women and children there," the businesswoman wrote on Instagram. "With the holiday season upon us, it's so important to make time for the people and things that matter! ❤️"

Simmons shared several photos from the event on her social media, raving about the "wonderful" people she met while serving meals and reading books to the children.

One photo even shows the former model smiling as she posed with her three boys.

"I want to thank the residents of this community for welcoming my family," Simmons said in a release. "So many of them were women and moms. And, to me, this is what being a mom is all about. You show love by showing up. You don't look away. You find the things that unite and comfort us all as human beings, and you share them — whether it's a warm blanket or a sweet treat. But you give respect and you extend compassion."

She added, "If the pandemic taught us anything, it's the value of real human-to-human interaction and that we're all in this together."