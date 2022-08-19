Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event

Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids.

The model was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.

At the event, which took place at the Boys & Girls Club of America's "Main Street Clubhouse," Kimora posed for sweet photos with her kids: 13-year-old sons Kenzo and Gary, son Wolfe, 7, and daughters Aoki, 20, and Ming, 22.

Kimora shares daughters Aoki and Ming with ex Russell Simmons, son Kenzo with ex Djimon Hounsou, and son Wolfe with Tim Leissner. Kimora is also mom to Gary.

For the event, Kimora and her kids dressed casually for the event, wearing t-shirts and shorts to stay comfortable and cool at the L.A. outing.

The mom of five sported a blush-colored shirt and a pair of light-wash jeans paired with white sneakers. In the family photos, she stands in the center as her children smile beside her.

Jesse Grant/Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE at the event, Kimora shared her tips for a successful back-to-school season.

"It just helps for us to be organized as best we can. I know we are just ready to get everybody everywhere and ready for kids just to get back to school. Even the best mother we'll say enough is enough. It's time to go back," she says. "I really think it's about getting them back with a little style and flare and creativity, things that make them feel good."

"I really think it's about putting your best foot forward and getting back into the swing of things," she adds.

"Even though it's a stressful time, it's also probably a very relieving time for the parents," Kimora continues. "So I want to help the parents get the kids off in style."