Kimora Lee Simmons Leaning Towards 'Blue Team' at Baby Shower

Better late than never! Kimora Lee Simmons celebrated her upcoming arrival with a “last minute, low key” baby shower April 19th, less than two months before she’s due to deliver her third child. “I’m about to have a baby,” the 33-year-old guest of honor exclaimed. Clad in blue, Kimora said that although she’s not 100% certain about the baby’s sex, she and partner Djimon Hounsou are “leaning heavily towards the blue team!” Already mom to Ming Lee, 9, and Aoki Lee, 6 ½, Kimora says her bump is decidedly different this time around.

“With the girls I was wider in the belly. Now I’m narrower, but if I turn sideways I can’t fit through the door!”

Guests — including Holly Robinson Peete and Stevie Wonder — dined on delicacies like shrimp caviar and poached salmon, along with comfort foods like macaroni and cheese and a fondue fountain with chocolate, fruit and marshmallows, all from the Beverly Hills Hotel. Kimora’s influence was evident throughout the menu. “I was very involved with the food because I’m a greedy pregnant girl,” she explains. “I’ve been eating a lot of spicy food. I put jalapeños in everything!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Also on hand was dad-to-be, who is anxiously anticipating the arrival of his first child. “Djimon is a spiritual person, and it’s a big deal for him to have a baby,” Kimora says. “When he first saw the heartbeat at the ultrasound, he said he felt very humbled.” Ming and Aoki — who “don’t quite get the birds and the bees,” and instead think that they are responsible for what’s growing in mommy’s belly — are looking forward to becoming big sisters, as well.

“The girls love being princesses. They love fashion and being girly. The girls say, ‘We’re going to dress the baby up!’ Djimon’s like, ‘No, you’re not going to be pinning tulle to the boy!'”

Ming and Aoki are Kimora’s children with ex-husband Russell Simmons.

kimora_lee500.jpg