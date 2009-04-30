Kimora Lee Simmons Leaning Towards 'Blue Team' at Baby Shower
Better late than never! Kimora Lee Simmons celebrated her upcoming arrival with a “last minute, low key” baby shower April 19th, less than two months before she’s due to deliver her third child. “I’m about to have a baby,” the 33-year-old guest of honor exclaimed. Clad in blue, Kimora said that although she’s not 100% certain about the baby’s sex, she and partner Djimon Hounsou are “leaning heavily towards the blue team!” Already mom to Ming Lee, 9, and Aoki Lee, 6 ½, Kimora says her bump is decidedly different this time around.
Guests — including Holly Robinson Peete and Stevie Wonder — dined on delicacies like shrimp caviar and poached salmon, along with comfort foods like macaroni and cheese and a fondue fountain with chocolate, fruit and marshmallows, all from the Beverly Hills Hotel. Kimora’s influence was evident throughout the menu. “I was very involved with the food because I’m a greedy pregnant girl,” she explains. “I’ve been eating a lot of spicy food. I put jalapeños in everything!”
Also on hand was dad-to-be, who is anxiously anticipating the arrival of his first child. “Djimon is a spiritual person, and it’s a big deal for him to have a baby,” Kimora says. “When he first saw the heartbeat at the ultrasound, he said he felt very humbled.” Ming and Aoki — who “don’t quite get the birds and the bees,” and instead think that they are responsible for what’s growing in mommy’s belly — are looking forward to becoming big sisters, as well.
Ming and Aoki are Kimora’s children with ex-husband Russell Simmons.
Source: OK!
