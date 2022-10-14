Kimora Lee Simmons Says She Co-Parents 5 Kids with 'Me, Myself and I': 'I Do the Heavy Lifting'

Model and entrepreneur Kimora Lee Simmons is mom to sons Kenzo, Gary and Wolfe, plus daughters Aoki and Ming

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022 04:05 PM
Kimora Lee Simmons
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons has every reason to smile.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her work with Smile Train on World Smile Day, the model and entrepreneur talked about how the organization's work supporting cleft surgeries for children worldwide compelled her to become an ambassador.

"In my daily life, I'm a mom of five. Our children's happiness, something as simple as seeing them smile, makes a huge difference to us. On World Smile Day, we want to always remind each other to smile."

What makes Kimora, 47, smile is quality time spent with her children — sons Wolfe, 7, Kenzo and Gary, 13, and daughters Aoki, 20, and Ming, 22.

"My kids, our kids' happiness is really what moves me and moves every mom, every dad, every parent, every caregiver," she shares. "Seeing smiles, on my kids' faces is to see your kids smile."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

smile train
smile train

Kimora has also learned to smile at herself and the work she does to keep her family happy.

"It's usually me by myself with my kid five kids, right? And so in that sense, I do most of the heavy lifting. I do it all. It's not co-[parenting]. It's a trio — me, myself and I."

Kimora shares daughters Aoki and Ming with ex Russell Simmons, son Kenzo with ex Djimon Hounsou, and son Wolfe with Tim Leissner.

Though her daughters live on the East Coast — where they're each finishing up their respective college degrees — and she's in Los Angeles with her sons, the two young women come home often and are close with their younger brothers.

"They're so funny. They make me laugh," the proud mom says. "Just to see them all healthy and happy and driving or in school and living life. I'm happy for them. You want them to win, so I'm happy and I'm proud."

Noting it's the "everyday moments with my kids" that she loves, Kimora shared that her boys are very "outdoorsy" and are "very much get-outside-and-do-things kind of kids."

Kimora Lee Simmons
Jesse Grant/Getty

In part, that may have to do with Kimora's rules around screens, which she suspects are "stricter than the average household."

"You don't just have a phone and an iPad off in your room. If you need to go on a computer or you need to use a phone, it's in a kind of public area of the home," she explains. "Of course, you can use it, but it's more like being in a library, versus being in your room on the phone."

Acknowledging that the way she does things is a "little bit different," she says the policy worked with her older kids.

"That's something that I did with Ming and Aoki as well. Of course, as they get older, everybody makes their own case for balance and whatever, but we're not there yet."

Kimora Lee Simmons and family
Jesse Grant/Getty

Asked to give a word of advice to other parents looking to raise happy kids who spread joy, Kimora said that "it's important to be there and to show up."

"Everybody is trying to do their best," she notes. "I think it's important to talk to your kids and to make sure they feel that you are present, that you're there, and that you love them."

"You may not always see eye to eye — or maybe you do see eye to eye — but just showing up and being there is a big part of it."

Kimora adds, "Be forgiving of yourself. You don't have to be perfect, but be present."

Related Articles
Kimora Lee Simmons and family
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons
Kimora Lee Simmons' 5 Kids: Everything to Know
aisian pacific american heritage month
Kimora Lee Simmons Says 'Real Housewives' Producers Call Her 'All the Time': 'I Don't Have the Patience'
Tori Spelling attends Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; https://www.instagram.com/p/CjivNu0vuCT/ torispelling Verified This beautiful baby girl is all grown up now… - Hattie Cat is 11 today! My magical middle child has always been a sassy independent force to be reckoned with! She has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique. She’s hilarious… SNL watch out. And, has a heart of gold. So proud of her and it’s such an honor to watch her rule her world! I love being your mama my goddess! Follow her to give her some bday shout outs… @hattie_mid xo
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Creative' Daughter Hattie as She Turns 11: 'SNL Watch Out'
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Sarah Michelle Gellar on Why Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Kids Aren't Allowed to Have Social Media
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend HBO Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Think She Resembles Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe: 'I Don't See It'
Chris MArtin and Gwyneth Paltrow
All About Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 Kids
Drew Barrymore Olive birthday
Drew Barrymore Celebrates Daughter's 10th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'So Proud to Be Your Mom'
Kimora Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons attend the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2023 Collection on May 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons Serves ‘Friendsgiving’ Meals with Sons Kenzo, Gary and Wolfe: ‘Such a Special Night’
Kimora Lee Simmons Has 'Special Night' with Her Three Sons Serving 'Friendsgiving' Meals: Photos
Hilary Duff children
Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Photo of All 3 of Her Smiling Kids Cuddling on the Couch Together
Tarek El Moussa with his kids
Tarek El Moussa's Kids: Everything to Know
Aoki Lee Simmons Pottery Barn Teen Dorm Makeover
Aoki Lee Simmons Shows Off Her 'Girly, Fun' Harvard Dorm Room — With Reminders of Home!
Olivia Wild with Otis and Daisy
Olivia Wilde on 'Reshaping' Her Family Following Jason Sudeikis Split: 'It's Tricky'
Snooki
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi 'Never' Wants Her Kids to Watch 'Jersey Shore': 'Even If They're 30'
Elizabeth Chambers
Elizabeth Chambers Talks 'Healing' Life with Kids in Cayman Islands amid Armie Hammer Split