Kimora Lee Simmons and Husband Tim Leissner Adopt 10-Year-Old Son Gary

Kimora Lee Simmons Anthony Ghnassia/Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner is a mother of five!

The businesswoman and fashion designer, 44, and her husband, financier Tim Leissner, have adopted a 10-year-old son named Gary, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Gary joins the couple’s 4½-year-old son Wolfe, as well as Simmons Leissner’s three children from previous relationships: son Kenzo, 10, plus daughters Aoki, 17, and Ming, 20.

Simmons Leissner — who shares Kenzo with ex Djimon Hounsou and her daughters with former husband Russell Simmons — had tied the knot with Leissner, an investment banker, as of February 2014, according to a tweet from Simmons at the time.

Image zoom Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner and her kids in March 2018 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Image zoom Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Last month, Simmons Leissner relaunched her iconic early-2000s brand Baby Phat, which she originally founded with Simmons, 62, in 1999. The relaunch on babyphat.com included 16 totally nostalgic pieces, including velour tracksuits and bedazzled tank tops, ranging from $80 to $300.

The former model’s daughters starred in the on-brand campaign images that featured updated versions of some favorite ’00s trends. In the photos, Aoki and Ming sported the new holiday collection while decked out in throwback accessories (like flip phones!) and posed with kittens (a nod to the brand’s iconic cat logo).

The collection dropped six months after the launch of Forever 21 x Baby Phat, a collaboration Simmons Leissner teased to PEOPLE in March would be “the rebirth of my baby.”

“Here we are again, 20 years later in 2019, and now [my daughters] are with me taking the reins,” she added. “This is a woman-owned company, run by me and my daughters. I’ve been in fashion for 30 years. But now it’s about passing the torch from one to the next.”

Image zoom Kimora Lee Simmons with daughters Ming (L) and Aoki Courtesy Kimora Lee Simmons

In the meantime, her daughters are in the thick of their college education, with Ming currently in her sophomore year at NYU and Aoki as a freshman at Harvard University.

Aoki was accepted to the prestigious Ivy League college in March, at the age of 16 — and Simmons Leissner couldn’t resist sharing video footage of the moment her second-oldest child learned the good news, when her little brother Kenzo read off her acceptance letter from a laptop.

The proud mom also posted a video from the moment Aoki learned about her acceptance on her Instagram Stories, where Simmons Leissner said excitedly, “I’m still crying and beaming. You don’t understand this has been a ride for me. I’m two out of two kids in college. I have two boys left, I don’t know if I can do it. … Quite honestly she really did it on her own merit and we’re so really proud.”

