Kimberly Williams-Paisley on her favorite products and delivery surprises
When According to Jim’s Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 36, and country star Brad Paisley, 35, were expecting their first child, they decided to keep the sex a delivery surprise. Now that William ‘Huck’ Huckleberry, 10 months, has arrived, the couple think they’ll find out what they’re having beforehand for any future babies (they want one or two more).
The actress, who drank ‘half a gallon of milk a day‘ while expecting, says her pregnancy must-have was her body pillows — every single one of them.
Kimberly also discussed her favorite maternity wear, baby products, and books, although she liked some tomes more than others.
She also talked to The Cradleabout castmates making fun of her while pregnant, decorating Huck’s nursery, the best advice she got while pregnant, how having a baby effects her career, and feelings about motherhood. For more of Kimberly’sinterview, visit The Cradle.
Additional information from Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
The Cradle offers expert articles & advice, community to connectwith others, personalized web pages, the latest maternity and babygear, eco-living tips for family, celebrity baby news (courtesy of whoelse but us!), and much more.