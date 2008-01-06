Kimberly Williams-Paisley on her favorite products and delivery surprises

All the maternity jeans were great. I loved my Juicy sweat suits. And Gap Maternity had some great casual pants and tees. I did get a lot of wonderful gifts from various companies. I got somegreat cloth diapers from Fuzzi Bunz, and some cute T-shirts from 2Chix, and some stylish maternity wear from A Pea in the Pod.

[Other things I like are] BornFree bottles, ($20 for 2) made with safer plastic!, ‘The Baby Pouch‘ baby carrier ($90) — it’s about 10 feet long, and it takes a while to learn how to use, but once I did, Huck LIVED in it. It was very comfy on my shoulders and distributed the weight evenly, and you can carry the baby in several different positions. The Moby Wrap ($35) looks like the same thing and may be easier to find. [I also use] the Halo sleep blanket ($25). Now it comes in organic cotton. Huck sleeps in one every night.



I liked the day-to-day pregnancy books that told me what was going on each day. And ‘The Girlfriend’s Guide to Pregnancy‘ ($10) was great. I trusted my doctor and my friends and some of the books. But I gotreally annoyed by the books that went into all the things that could begoing wrong with my baby as it was developing in my womb. When indoubt, my doctor’s advice trumped all.