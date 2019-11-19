Kimberly Van Der Beek Reveals Baby Was a Boy and Says 'I Almost Lost My Life' During Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek‘s wife Kimberly is speaking out after suffering a miscarriage over the weekend.

James, 42, revealed the heartbreaking news during Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars. Later during the episode, the Dawson’s Creek star was eliminated one week shy of the ABC reality dance competition’s finale episode — despite his fellow contestant Ally Brooke’s attempt to save him.

In a video posted on her Instagram Story on Monday night, Kimberly thanked her followers for their support following the news, and shared more details about what she had gone through.

“Thank you everyone for all the love,” Kimberly, 37, said. “I don’t even know how I’m going to begin to respond to it all so I think I’ll just have to do it here.”

“In 48 hours we lost our baby — boy, by the way — and I almost lost my life,” she revealed. “Which is not a story that has been told, but at some point I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room.”

“And James got eliminated from Dancing with the Stars,” she added. “I’m pretty shocked. It is worth noting that Ally is a beautiful dancer and we love her like family. And she tried to give her spot to James, she tried quitting the show. Little angel.”

Kimberly concluded: “But yeah, I’m not really ready to talk further about everything yet, but at some point I will.”

James and Kimberly are parents to Gwendolyn, 16 months, Emilia, 3½, Annabel Leah, 5½, and Olivia, 9, plus big brother Joshua, 7½.

On Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, James said in a video package: “My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby. The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond.”

“You never know why these things happen, that’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation,” he said. “It makes you more human.”

The actor also dedicated his dance to his wife, saying, “Kimberly, I’m dancing for you, I’m dancing for us, so here we go, babe.”

He further shared the tragic news on Instagram, writing, “Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April… has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life. We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being.”

“Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one,” he continued. “Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, ‘There are no words…’ and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today.”

The couple have been through miscarriages before, as James explained on Instagram back in October, when he went public with her pregnancy.

“Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement — nobody failed to ‘carry,’ these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve,” James wrote.

“We decided to put ourselves out there — not knowing what we’d find — in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most,” the actor added.