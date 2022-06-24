Kimberly Van Der Beek Shares Sweet Photos of Son Jeremiah, 7 Months: 'My Goodness, Am I Enchanted'

James and Kimberly Van Der Beek are also parents to son Joshua, 10, and daughters Gwendolyn, 4, Emilia, 6, Annabel, 8, and Olivia, 11

Kimberly Van Der Beek is soaking in every moment with her baby boy.

On Friday, the proud mom shared new photos of the youngest of her children: 7-month-old Jeremiah.

In the first photo, Jeremiah sleeps halfway in his mom's lap and halfway in a hammock, lounging in a diaper. In other photos, the baby boy's blue eyes are wide open as he plays in the pool with dad James Van Der Beek, 44.

"This little guy has captured my heart in ways I couldn't have ever dreamed of," Kimberly, 45, captioned the photos. "I'm tired. My back [hurts]. But my goodness am I enchanted."

James and Kimberly welcomed their baby boy in October. The pair are also parents to son Joshua, 10, and daughters Gwendolyn, 4, Emilia, 6, Annabel, 8, and Olivia, 11.

The actor announced they had welcomed another baby alongside several photos of his newborn and family.

"Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek ❤️ (We've been calling him Remi, btw - not "dinosaur" 🥰)," James captioned a sentimental carousel of photos and videos.

He also opened up in the post about why he and Kimberly didn't publicly share the pregnancy news. "After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet," he wrote. "Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out."

"Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons. The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle… leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one," James added, going on to thank "everyone in our community" for their support and honoring of their privacy.

"Life is beautiful ❤️," James concluded the post.

In April, the Dawson's Creek alum shared a series of Instagram photos holding Jeremiah while watching the sunset. Alongside the sweet snaps, he expressed gratitude about having the newest addition to his family after he and his wife initially decided they didn't want to have any more children.

"Thank god for the surprises. For the detours. For those times the universe heard my plans and said: 'Yeah, that's cute… try THIS,' " the proud father of six wrote. "We weren't trying for more kids. We were done. But fortunately, this chunky little angel knew better."