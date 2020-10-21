Kimberly Van Der Beek Talks Two Miscarriages, Reveals Names She and James Gave Their Unborn Sons

In a recent Instagram Live session, Kimberly Van Der Beek opened up about experiencing two miscarriages at 17 weeks along within months of each other

Kimberly Van Der Beek is reflecting on her scary miscarriages over the past year.

The wife of James Van Der Beek opened up in a recent Instagram Live session about her pregnancy losses — the first of which happened last fall and the second this past June — both at 17 weeks along.

Noting one of the miscarriages "almost killed" her and marveling at how she had given birth to healthy children at home before having to be hospitalized for both of her most recent losses, Kimberly, 38, talked to her followers about how her "intuition" told her ahead of time that something was wrong.

"I was told I was gonna have the [first] miscarriage a few minutes before it happened; I was told I was gonna have to go to the hospital a few minutes before they had to make a decision," she recalled.

"After the fetus came out," said Kimberly, she "was told exactly where to bury it" — "in the mama plant," a passion-fruit vine that she had recently procured, almost by accident.

"So we have two fetuses in our mama plant, and we named them John and Zachariah," she continued. "And so John and Zachariah are buried in the mama plant, and I decided today to have an artist make some sort of wood structure that I'll put the mama plant in the earth [underneath], and so she can grow up around it."

"And the cool thing is I had this whole spiritual awakening that happened and the next day, mama plant had her first flower," Kimberly recounted. "It was really wild."

She also went on to reveal that the day she left the hospital last year after her miscarriage with John — Nov. 17 — was the same day Zachariah was due this year, which Kimberly took as a sign that it was a very special date. As a result, she has decided to host a blood-donation event on the family's new Texas property this Nov. 17.

"That's something that came to me very clearly to do," said Kimberly, who has been open about blood transfusions she underwent following her losses. "Nov. 17 for me will be a very important blood-giving day, and if I'm feeling strong, I'll also be giving blood."

Kimberly and James, 43, recently relocated from Los Angeles to Texas with their children Gwendolyn, 2, Emilia, 4½, Annabel Leah, 6½, Joshua, 8½, and Olivia, 10.

"I understand that I am very blessed to be able to birth five children. I've also had five miscarriages, two of which were really harsh experiences," Kimberly said earlier this month on The Make Down podcast. "It has changed my day-to-day quite a bit, because I'm in very much a healing mode right now."

When asked later in the interview if she's open to having more kids in the future, she said the "possibility is there" since she has decided not to use birth control.