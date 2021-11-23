The actor and his wife are already parents to son Joshua , 9, and daughters Gwendolyn , 3, Emilia , 5, Annabel , 7, and Olivia , 11

Kimberly Van Der Beek Has 'No Words' After James Reveals Birth of Sixth Baby: 'Thank You for Being Here'

Kimberly Van Der Beek is overcome with joy after welcoming her newest son!

The couple announced the arrival of their sixth child, a son named Jeremiah Van Der Beek, on Monday. In an Instagram post with photos of baby Jeremiah, Kimberly wrote: "Life is so full I don't have the words."

"Jeremiah Van Der Beek, thank you for being here 😍," she added.

James revealed the news earlier on Monday in a post of his own, sharing several photos of the newborn and his family. The actor and his wife are already parents to son Joshua, 9, and daughters Gwendolyn, 3, Emilia, 5, Annabel, 7, and Olivia, 11.

"Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek ❤️ (We've been calling him Remi, btw - not "dinosaur" 🥰)," he begins the lengthy caption. "After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet. Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out."

James explains that he and his wife found a doctor in Texas that diagnosed the last two pregnancy losses as "having been caused by an: 'incompetent cervix.' "

"A simple surgical cerclage was done, removed at full-term, @vanderkimberly gave birth naturally on the ranch… and here we are," he shares. "The medical books say to only look at a cerclage as an option after three late-term losses. Our doctor recommends considering it after one. Spread the word."

"Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons. The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle… leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one," James adds, going on to thank "everyone in our community" for their support and honoring of their privacy.

"Life is beautiful ❤️," James concludes the post.