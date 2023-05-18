Kimberly Van Der Beek Calls Son Jeremiah, 17 Months, Her 'Little Elven Baby': 'I Cannot Unsee It'

Kimberly Van Der Beek is celebrating her youngest son's magic.

Sharing a series of photos of son Jeremiah, 17 months, the mom of six, 46, called her youngest child "my little elven baby!"

"Does anybody else see everybody as elf's [sic], avatars, and fairies? I cannot unsee it," she shares, adding, "Everybody is a mythical earth creature."

In one photo, the towheaded toddler looks straight into the camera while being held by his mom.

The Bathroom Chronicles podcast host recently received praise from husband James Van Der Beek, who applauded Kimberly for pursuing her passions.

"It's been really inspirational for me to watch her get back into something that she loves, and to create a safe space for people to share honestly, openly — to laugh, to cry and know that they're not alone in the world," he told PEOPLE earlier this month.

"I'm just so proud of her and the space that she's creating, for her to dip into friendship and sisterhood and honesty and curiosity in the way that she does."

The couple are also parents to Gwendolyn, 4, Emilia, 7, Annabel, 9, Joshua, 11, and Olivia, 12. The Dawson's Creek alum told PEOPLE that the couple's biggest challenge in parenting is "getting overwhelmed.

"Thankfully, our youngest is finally starting to sleep through the night," he said, adding, "You think we would have gotten better at having kids sleep through the night earlier, but it's the last one proving to us how specific kids are, and how different they are."

He continued, "There are so few general maxims that apply to every kid when you're raising them. I mean, you got the six same ingredients, same recipe, raised in the same house, and they're all different."

"It's just humbling. When you think you've got it down, you get one that throws a curveball at you. And it's regulating our own emotions when things do get hectic and chaos ensues, which is inevitable at times."