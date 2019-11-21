Kimberly Van Der Beek Needed a 'Blood Transfusion' After Miscarriage: 'Taking It Super Easy'

Image zoom Kimberly Van Der Beek and daughter Olivia James Van Der Beek/Instagram

Kimberly Van Der Beek is giving fans an update on how she’s doing after suffering a miscarriage last weekend.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story Wednesday, the mother of five thanked her friends and fans for their continued support while she recovers, updating everyone on her physical and mental well-being.

“Thank you so much for all the love,” Kimberly, 37, said Wednesday while cuddling daughter Annabel Leah, 5½. “I’m so grateful for it. A lot of you have asked how I’m feeling physically. I’m healing. I am definitely healing.”

“My biggest thing is my blood pressure,” she added. “I just get very lightheaded very easily so I can’t really get up and walk around for more than a couple minutes right now. A lot of blood transfusion action this weekend, so I’m just taking it super easy trying to restore and build my blood.”

In terms of her mental health, the former business consultant said she appreciates all the kind words, messages of support and “love around” her that she has received since sharing the news.

“Thank you for the outpouring,” she said. “I have over 200 voice messages and over 200 messages to read through as well, and I’m trying to not just pore through my phone right now. So if I haven’t gotten back to you, I probably haven’t even seen your message or heard it, but I’m just grateful for all of them and all of the love. Thank you.”

Image zoom Kimberly Van Der Beek and daughter Annabel

Image zoom Kimberly Van Der Beek's Instagram Story

Kimberly’s husband, former Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, first revealed the heartbreaking news during Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars.

During the episode, James, 42, said in a video package, “My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby. The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond.”

“You never know why these things happen, that’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation,” he said. “It makes you more human.”

The actor also dedicated his dance to his wife, but was later cut from the show in a shocking elimination, after falling into the bottom two for the first time. (The judges voted unanimously to save Ally Brooke.)

Image zoom James (L) and Kimberly Van Der Beek Jillian Goulding Photography

In a video posted on her Instagram Story after the episode aired, Kimberly thanked her followers for their support following the news, and shared more details about what she had gone through.

“Thank you everyone for all the love,” she said. “I don’t even know how I’m going to begin to respond to it all so I think I’ll just have to do it here.”

“In 48 hours, we lost our baby — boy, by the way — and I almost lost my life,” Kimberly revealed. “Which is not a story that has been told, but at some point I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room.”

Image zoom The Van Der Beek family Courtesy Kimberly Van Der Beek

The couple — who are parents to Annabel plus Gwendolyn, 17 months, Emilia, 3½, Joshua, 7½, and Olivia, 9 — have been through miscarriages before, as James explained on Instagram back in October when he went public with his wife’s pregnancy.

“Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement — nobody failed to ‘carry,’ these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve,” James wrote in the announcement.

He added, “We decided to put ourselves out there — not knowing what we’d find — in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most.”