Kimberly Van Der Beek Says She's '35 Lbs. More Than My Normal': My Body Has Been Through 'So Much'

Kimberly Van Der Beek is opening up about the recent changes to her body.

The mom of five — who suffered a miscarriage with her sixth child with husband James Van Der Beek in November — shared an inspiring post to Instagram Wednesday, detailing the many “health effects” that have taken a toll on her in the “last few months.”

“Eccentric artists take selfies right?” she began her caption.

“With all the health effects of SO MUCH that has happened to my body in the last few months and the pregnancy (for clarification on the congrats I’m getting, the pregnancy ended in Nov), I am now 35lbs more than my normal range of what’s heavy to me,” Kimberly continued.

Kimberly continued to remind people that they should “Love all your shapes en route to your best health!”

“Love all of you en route to who you want to become, which is most certainly ever changing anyhow,” she added, tacking on the hashtags “2020 year to shine,” “be the breath” and “love it all.”

In the photo, Kimberly, 37, is seen wearing a cheetah-print dress with a teal overcoat, white pointed-toe heels and a black crossbody bag.

For Kimberly and James, their recent miscarriage was not only a physical battle but an emotional one as well.

In early December, the 42-year-old actor opened up about the healing process in an Instagram post. Alongside a photo of him and his wife together at the beach, the father of five wrote in the caption, “Still in repair.”

“Discovering that healing happens at its own pace. Not the pace you’d like, and definitely not the pace at which the world keeps on moving… But it happens,” he continued. “And there’s beauty in allowing yourself to be exactly where you’re at. (Plus, it’s not like you really have a choice, anyway 💜).”

The couple are parents to Gwendolyn, 18 months, Emilia, 3½, Annabel Leah, 6 this month, Joshua, 7½, and Olivia, 9.

During the Nov. 18 episode of Dancing with the Stars, the Dawson’s Creek alum announced that Kimberly had suffered a miscarriage the weekend before. Although James was unsure if he would be able to dance on the live semifinals episode, Kimberly pushed him to continue competing.

Unfortunately, after dancing in her honor, James and pro partner Emma Slater landed in jeopardy and were eliminated from the ABC reality dancing competition series.

The couple has experienced miscarriages before, as James explained on Instagram back in October when he went public with his wife’s pregnancy.

“Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement — nobody failed to ‘carry,’ these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve,” he wrote in the announcement.