Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Photo Celebrating Christmas with Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter

The actress took in the Christmas holiday this year with her 11-year-old mini-me, whom she shares with Benicio del Toro

Published on December 27, 2022 10:38 PM
Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Photo Celebrating Christmas with Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmmH-0Ostd/
Photo: Kimberly Stewart/instagram

Kimberly Stewart spent another holiday with her mini-me by her side.

On Sunday, the actress, 43, shared a photo of her and 11-year-old daughter Delilah — whom she shares with actor Benicio del Toro — posing in front of a tall, ornament-filled Christmas tree in the middle of a beautiful foyer.

The mother-daughter duo complemented each other in stylish seasonal outfits for the sweet snap, with Stewart wearing a long, tan-colored trench coach on top of a light pink silk dress. Delilah donned a more casual ensemble, pairing white sneakers and black shorts with a sherpa-lined leather jacket.

"Happy Holidays ❤️," Stewart wrote in the photo's caption.

Just days before Christmas, the pair got into the holiday spirit by visiting a festive, life-size gingerbread house display, with Stewart sharing a sweet holiday shot from the trip on her Instagram Story.

In the snap, Delilah stands in front of the display wearing a pastel-colored outfit that included a blush pink mini-dress and a light green cardigan.

Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Poses in Front of Life-Sized Gingerbread House
Kimberly Stewart/instagram

The proud mom — who is the daughter of musician Rod Stewart — often shares fun holiday snaps with Delilah.

In November, she posted a heartwarming image of her daughter and their pups to her Instagram Story in honor of the season of gratitude, writing, "Happy Thanksgiving. Thankful for these little faces."

On Halloween, she shared a fun snap of her daughter making a frightened face as she wore ripped tights and a black-and-white outfit decorated with fake red blood in front of a stuffed animal.

Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Delilah Looks Chic in Bloody Halloween Costume
Kimberly Stewart Instagram

In early September, Stewart shared a more personal holiday, Delilah's first day of 5th grade, with her followers.

The snap caused many fans to note that Delilah — who celebrated her 11th birthday the month prior — is quickly catching up to her mom's height. In the photo, they posed next to each other as Delilah wore a white shirt, khaki skirt, and colorful pastel sneakers with plenty of bracelets on her wrist.

"BTS Grade 5 ❤️," she wrote in the caption.

