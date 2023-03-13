Kimberly Stewart Shares Candid Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Enjoying a Scenic View

Kimberly Stewart's little girl is growing up.

Stewart, 43, caught a candid shot of 11-year-old daughter Delilah, whom she shares with ex Benicio del Toro, sitting on a windowsill with her legs stretched out in front of her, taking in a scenic view.

Delilah smiles sweetly at the camera, dressed in a white graphic t-shirt, cropped jeans, and wearing white Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.

Last month, Stewart posed with Delilah, dad Rod Stewart, and ex del Toro during a family vacation to Puerto Rico, where del Toro is from, and Rod, 78, was set to perform.

Delilah stood between her two parents while Rod posed at the end next to Kimberly, who had her arm around her father.

"Puerto Rico ❤️," Kimberly simply captioned the post.

In February 2021, Stewart spoke with PEOPLE about her then-new organizing company, The Realm, and how rearranging her own daughter's closet helped inspire her to start the company.

Even though Delilah inherited her mom's knack for organization, Stewart said she had trouble getting rid of things.

"Delilah sometimes will wear a favorite article of clothing until it is two sizes too small, at which point Mama steps in," she said at the time with a laugh.

"I like to keep it simple for kids when they are at the age where they dress themselves. I have everything for Delilah in categories like play clothes, school clothes, dress up, etc."