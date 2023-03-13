Kimberly Stewart Shares Candid Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Enjoying a Scenic View

Kimberly Stewart's daughter Delilah is subtly stylish in her mom's latest photo

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 03:53 PM
Kimberly Stewart Shares Candid Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Taking in a View
Kimberly Stewart's daughter Delilah. Photo: Kimberly Stewart/instagram

Kimberly Stewart's little girl is growing up.

Stewart, 43, caught a candid shot of 11-year-old daughter Delilah, whom she shares with ex Benicio del Toro, sitting on a windowsill with her legs stretched out in front of her, taking in a scenic view.

Delilah smiles sweetly at the camera, dressed in a white graphic t-shirt, cropped jeans, and wearing white Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Stewart posed with Delilah, dad Rod Stewart, and ex del Toro during a family vacation to Puerto Rico, where del Toro is from, and Rod, 78, was set to perform.

Delilah stood between her two parents while Rod posed at the end next to Kimberly, who had her arm around her father.

"Puerto Rico ❤️," Kimberly simply captioned the post.

Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Photo Celebrating Christmas with Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmmH-0Ostd/
Kimberly Stewart/instagram

In February 2021, Stewart spoke with PEOPLE about her then-new organizing company, The Realm, and how rearranging her own daughter's closet helped inspire her to start the company.

Even though Delilah inherited her mom's knack for organization, Stewart said she had trouble getting rid of things.

"Delilah sometimes will wear a favorite article of clothing until it is two sizes too small, at which point Mama steps in," she said at the time with a laugh.

"I like to keep it simple for kids when they are at the age where they dress themselves. I have everything for Delilah in categories like play clothes, school clothes, dress up, etc."

Related Articles
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Poses
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Poses by Life-Sized Gingerbread House: Photo
Kimberly Stewart, Rod Stewart
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro Pose for Rare Photo with Daughter — and Grandpa Rod Stewart!
Kimberly Stewart Shares Photo as Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter, Delilah, Starts 5th Grade
Kimberly Stewart Shares Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter, Delilah, Starting 5th Grade
Rod Stewart's Son Shares Throwback of Singer and Sons Aiden and Alastair Cheering on Celtic Football Club;
Rod Stewart Shares Throwback Photo with Sons Alastair and Aiden Cheering on Celtic Football Team
Rod Stewart Poses Celebrates Daughter Ruby's Baby Boy at Baby Shower with Family:
Rod Stewart Celebrates Pregnant Daughter Ruby at Baby Shower with Family: Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChQLvZrPVdq/?hl=en. Kimberly Stewart/Instagram
Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Thanksgiving Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter: 'Thankful'
Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Photo Celebrating Christmas with Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmmH-0Ostd/
Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Photo Celebrating Christmas with Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster (L) and his family
Rod Stewart's 8 Kids: Everything to Know
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Eight Children in Family Holiday Photo
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo
Ruby Stewart of The Sisterhood Band attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards
Rod Stewart's Daughter Ruby Stewart Engaged to Jake Kalic: 'My Home Is Wherever You Are'
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart Has a Second Grandchild on the Way and Helped Announce the Baby's Sex: 'It's a Boy!'
jayz taking a pic of blue ivy
JAY-Z Is the Ultimate Girl Dad as He Snaps Photos of Daughter Blue Ivy, 11, at 2023 Super Bowl
Abby De La Rosa Enjoys a Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos from Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend the Super Bowl LVII Pregame at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Dad JAY-Z at the 2023 Super Bowl — See the Photos!
baby Halo, Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon
Alyssa Scott Says Her, Nick Cannon's Daughter Halo Is 'Definitely Zen's Little Sis' in New Photos
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Are All Smiles at 'Snowfall' Premiere, Plus Kristen Stewart and More