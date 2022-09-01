Kimberly Stewart Shares Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter, Delilah, Starting 5th Grade

Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's daughter turned 11 in August

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on September 1, 2022 03:55 PM
Kimberly Stewart Shares Photo as Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter, Delilah, Starts 5th Grade
Photo: Kimberly Stewart/Instagram

Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's little girl is growing up!

On Wednesday, Kimberly — daughter of Rod Stewart — shared a rare photo of her 11-year-old daughter Delilah on her first day of 5th grade.

"BTS Grade 5 ❤️," she captioned the photo, where her daughter leans into her wearing a white shirt, khaki skirt and colorful pastel sneakers with plenty of bracelets on her wrist.

Many commenters noticed that Delilah is quickly catching up to her mom's height.

Last month, Delilah celebrated her 11th birthday, which grandmother Alana Stewart posted about on Instagram. "Delilah is 11 today! Happy Birthday, my angel!! 🎂🎈❤."

Delilah also posed with her mom days earlier as she returned home from being away for the summer.

"Got my baby back ❤️," Kimberly captioned the sweet mother-daughter post.

Kimberly spoke with PEOPLE in February 2021 about rearranging her daughter's closet, which was part of the organization journey she went on that inspired her to start her organizing company, The Realm.

Even though Delilah inherited her mom's knack for organization, Kimberly said she had trouble getting rid of things.

"Delilah sometimes will wear a favorite article of clothing until it is two sizes too small, at which point Mama steps in," she said at the time with a laugh.

"I like to keep it simple for kids when they are at the age where they dress themselves. I have everything for Delilah in categories like play clothes, school clothes, dress up, etc."

