Kimberly Stewart Enjoys Maui with Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter, 11 — See the Sunny Shots!

Kimberly Stewart enjoyed Hawaii with her tween daughter, taking in the sites and enjoying the sunshine

Published on April 3, 2023 04:02 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqhbunnO4vI/. Kimberly Stewart/Instagram
Kimberly Stewart and daughter Delilah, whom she shares with Benicio Del Toro. Photo: Kimberly Stewart/Instagram

Kimberly Stewart is enjoying some downtime with her daughter.

The mom of one, 43, shared some fun in the sun with 11-year-old daughter Delilah, whom she shares with ex Benicio del Toro, as the two vacationed together in Maui, Hawaii.

Mom and daughter posed together on a boulder and later, Delilah struck some poses on her own as the preteen enjoyed the picturesque setting.

In February, Stewart posed with Delilah, dad Rod Stewart, and ex del Toro during a family vacation to Puerto Rico, where del Toro is from, and Rod, 78, was set to perform.

Delilah stood between her mother and her father while Rod posed at the end next to Kimberly, who had her arm around her father.

"Puerto Rico ❤️," Kimberly simply captioned the post.

In February 2021, Stewart spoke with PEOPLE about her then-new organizing company, The Realm, and how rearranging her own daughter's closet helped inspire her to start the company.

Kimberly Stewart, Rod Stewart
Kimberly Stewart/instagram

Even though Delilah inherited her mom's knack for organization, Stewart said she had trouble getting rid of things.

"Delilah sometimes will wear a favorite article of clothing until it is two sizes too small, at which point Mama steps in," she said at the time with a laugh.

"I like to keep it simple for kids when they are at the age where they dress themselves. I have everything for Delilah in categories like play clothes, school clothes, dress up, etc."

