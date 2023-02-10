Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro Pose for Rare Photo with Daughter — and Grandpa Rod Stewart!

Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro share 11-year-old daughter Delilah

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 11:50 AM

Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro are enjoying quality time with their little girl.

On Thursday, Stewart, 43, shared a sweet photo with del Toro and their 11-year-old daughter Delilah enjoying a trip to Puerto Rico with the actress's dad, Rod Stewart.

In the rare family photo, the group of four poses together while walking through the streets of Puerto Rico, where del Toro is from and Rod, 78, will be performing this week.

Delilah stands between her two parents while Rod poses at the end next to Kimberly, who has her arm around her father.

"Puerto Rico ❤️," Kimberly simply captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In December, Kimberly shared a sweet photo celebrating the holidays with Delilah, posing in front of a tall, ornament-filled Christmas tree in the middle of a beautiful foyer.

The mother-daughter duo complemented each other in stylish seasonal outfits for the sweet snap, with Kimberly wearing a long, tan-colored trench coach on top of a light pink silk dress. Delilah donned a more casual ensemble, pairing white sneakers and black shorts with a sherpa-lined leather jacket.

"Happy Holidays ❤️," she wrote in the photo's caption.

The proud mom often shares fun holiday snaps with Delilah.

In November, she posted a heartwarming image of her daughter and their pups to her Instagram Story in honor of the season of gratitude, writing, "Happy Thanksgiving. Thankful for these little faces."

On Halloween, she shared a fun snap of her daughter making a frightened face as she wore ripped tights and a black-and-white outfit decorated with fake red blood in front of a stuffed animal.

Related Articles
Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Photo Celebrating Christmas with Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmmH-0Ostd/
Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Photo Celebrating Christmas with Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Poses
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Poses by Life-Sized Gingerbread House: Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChQLvZrPVdq/?hl=en. Kimberly Stewart/Instagram
Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Thanksgiving Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter: 'Thankful'
Ruby Stewart of The Sisterhood Band attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards
Rod Stewart's Daughter Ruby Stewart Engaged to Jake Kalic: 'My Home Is Wherever You Are'
Tom Brady's Parents Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr. Kiss Granddaughter Vivi
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of His Parents Kissing Granddaughter Vivian, 10, After Retirement News
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Eight Children in Family Holiday Photo
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoDQ10eMjcA/?hl=en working hed: Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos of Her Daughter During a Visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos of Her Daughter During a Visit to a Mosque in Abu Dhabi
Brittany Mahomes Shows How Sterling 'Watches Her Daddy' and Follows His Workout with Tiny Weights
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick
Kimberly Stewart Shares Photo as Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter, Delilah, Starts 5th Grade
Kimberly Stewart Shares Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter, Delilah, Starting 5th Grade
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart Has a Second Grandchild on the Way and Helped Announce the Baby's Sex: 'It's a Boy!'
mariah carey
Mariah Carey Matches with Daughter Monroe During Ski Trip with Her Twins — See the Cute Photos!
Erika Gifford Shares Photo of Son Frankie Dressed Up Like Late Grandpa Frank Gifford
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Dresses Up Like Late Grandpa Frank Gifford — See the Sweet Photo!
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with a Festive Family Christmas Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmbK10P-7r/
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with Festive Family Christmas Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnVU1NFvRrl/. Bruce Willis Poses with Tallulah
Bruce Willis Poses with Daughter Tallulah in Silly 'High Drama' Snapshots — See the Photos!
Tamera Mowry Family Christmas
Tamera Mowry-Housley's Family Gets All Dressed Up for Christmas Photo Shoot — See the Pictures!
Thomas Rhett family christmas card
Thomas Rhett Poses with Wife and Four Daughters in Cute Christmas Card Photo: 'Sending Love'