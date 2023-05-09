Pregnant Kimberly Perry Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy on the Way, Shares Hopes for 'Whimsical' Son

Kimberly Perry is getting excited to welcome her baby boy.

Speaking with Audacy's KISS Country 99.9 in Miami on Tuesday, the mom-to-be, 39, was thrilled to chat about her little one, due in August.

"We are having a little boy the last week of August. We're so excited. His name is going to be Whittaker James Costello," she shared.

Of husband Johnny Costello, she added, "His Dad is 6'5", bleach blonde and he plays — I met him when he was in a Country Punk Rock band down in Austin, so we're hoping the genetics of baby boy are going to be a free-spirited, whimsical little music baby. That's what we're hoping for."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kimberly Perry/Instagram

The country singer — formerly of The Band Perry, which announced a hiatus from making music as a group earlier this year — confirmed her baby news to PEOPLE last month.

"Johnny and I are overflowing with joy to announce this beautiful bundle of love," Perry told PEOPLE. "This is a brand new season for us — new love, new life, new baby, nothing better!"

"Building my own family is something I've dreamed about for as long as I can remember. As a woman and as an artist, I've always felt like I had to make a choice between growing my career and growing life," she wrote on Instagram. "But YALL - I'm doin' em both at the SAME TIME!! Here we go! 🤍🤍🫶🫶"

Perry and Costello secretly got married in June 2021, revealing the news in separate posts on Instagram celebrating their six-month wedding anniversary that December.