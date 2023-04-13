Celebrity Parents Kimberly Perry Is Pregnant! Country Singer Is Expecting Her First Baby: 'Nothing Better' (Exclusive) Kimberly Perry and husband Johnny Costello are expecting their first baby, just ahead of their second wedding anniversary in June By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Jeff Nelson Jeff Nelson Instagram Twitter Jeff Nelson is the Senior News Editor, Entertainment at PEOPLE. For nearly a decade, he has worked across the brand's entertainment verticals, reporting on breaking news and writing and editing across platforms, as well as securing A-list cover exclusives, including Barry Manilow's coming out and an at-home interview with Madonna. Jeff has appeared as an expert on Good Morning America, Extra, HLN and SiriusXM, as well as at RuPaul's DragCon as a moderator. He studied magazine journalism at Drake University, graduating with a B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 13, 2023 10:26 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Cece Dawson Kimberly Perry is going to be a mom! The country singer — formerly of The Band Perry, which announced a hiatus from making music as a group last month — is expecting her first baby with husband Johnny Costello, a rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. "Johnny and I are overflowing with joy to announce this beautiful bundle of love," Perry, 39, tells PEOPLE. "This is a brand new season for us — new love, new life, new baby, nothing better!" Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Michael Loccisano/Getty Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting Since The Band Perry's decision to step back, Perry signed with Records Nashville, making the next step of her journey official earlier this month. Perry and Costello secretly got married in June 2021, revealing the news in separate posts on Instagram celebrating their six-month wedding anniversary that December. "Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas," Perry wrote alongside an image of her smiling lovingly at Costello under red lighting. "Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!' " Kimberly Perry/Instagram Perry added that she and her now-husband hopped in a black Corvette on June 17 and ventured from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to get married at midnight. "It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives!" she wrote in the caption. "I love you Johnny and can't wait for forever," Perry concluded. "🤍, Mrs. Costello."