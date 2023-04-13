Kimberly Perry Is Pregnant! Country Singer Is Expecting Her First Baby: 'Nothing Better' (Exclusive)

Kimberly Perry and husband Johnny Costello are expecting their first baby, just ahead of their second wedding anniversary in June

By
Angela Andaloro
and
Jeff Nelson
Published on April 13, 2023 10:26 AM
Kimberly Perry Is Pregnant! Country Singer Is Expecting Her First Baby: 'Nothing Better'
Photo: Cece Dawson

Kimberly Perry is going to be a mom!

The country singer — formerly of The Band Perry, which announced a hiatus from making music as a group last month — is expecting her first baby with husband Johnny Costello, a rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

"Johnny and I are overflowing with joy to announce this beautiful bundle of love," Perry, 39, tells PEOPLE. "This is a brand new season for us — new love, new life, new baby, nothing better!"

Kimberly Perry
Michael Loccisano/Getty

Since The Band Perry's decision to step back, Perry signed with Records Nashville, making the next step of her journey official earlier this month.

Perry and Costello secretly got married in June 2021, revealing the news in separate posts on Instagram celebrating their six-month wedding anniversary that December.

"Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas," Perry wrote alongside an image of her smiling lovingly at Costello under red lighting. "Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!' "

Kimberly Perry
Kimberly Perry/Instagram

Perry added that she and her now-husband hopped in a black Corvette on June 17 and ventured from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to get married at midnight.

"It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives!" she wrote in the caption.

"I love you Johnny and can't wait for forever," Perry concluded. "🤍, Mrs. Costello."

