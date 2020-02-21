American Idol Alum Kimberly Caldwell and Husband Jordan Harvey Welcome Daughter Houston Mae

Image zoom Kimberly Caldwell, Jordan Harvey and their daughters Harlow and Houston Nola Fontanez Photography, assisted by Ella Jaymes Photography

Harlow Monroe is officially a big sister!

NBC’s California Live corespondent Kimberly Caldwell and husband Jordan Harvey welcomed their second daughter on Tuesday, Feb. 18, a rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Houston Mae Harvey was born at 9:20 p.m., weighing in at 6 lbs., 2 oz. She measured 18 inches long.

“One look at Houston made the two days of long labor all worth it. We are living in that newborn baby daze, but it’s like Christmas when we wake up and realize she’s really here and she’s ours,” the new mom of two tells PEOPLE. “It’s so much easier as a second-time mom because it’s like riding a bike, but the exhaustion is already no joke.”

She adds, “Watching my first baby kiss and tickle our newest family member has been so overwhelmingly fulfilling. Can’t wait to rest up and start making special memories with our new girl. Dad is really outnumbered now. Bring on the pink and ruffles!”

The American Idol alum, 37, and pro soccer player are already parents to 4-year-old Harlow, whom they welcomed in October 2015.

The Idol season 2 contestant first announced that she was expecting her second child with Harvey, 36, in August.

She and Harvey, a left-back for Los Angeles FC, told PEOPLE exclusively at the time that they were “overjoyed with the news of a sweet baby on the way and ready to celebrate in a BIG way!”

Later that month, the excited parents — who tied the knot in December 2014 in Palm Springs, California — hosted a fiesta-themed “gender reveal party” with a piñata and all. The celebration was complete with a fun scavenger hunt created for Harlow to solve, which led her to a pink Joovy kids’ stroller indicating her new sibling would be a sister.

“We are excited to say that a baby sister is on the way!” Caldwell told PEOPLE at the time.

Ahead of their newest daughter’s birth, the family hosted a boho-chic baby shower in November, attended by celeb guests like Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Willa Ford, Caitlin Crosby and Orly Shani — who helped Caldwell and her family feel “grateful for all the love and becoming a family of four in 2020,” her rep told PEOPLE.

Everyone celebrated the mom-to-be at the bash, which was hosted by Good Carma Studio at Caldwell’s home in Studio City, California. Party guests satisfied their sweet tooth with boho-inspired rice krispy treats, dream catcher cookies and a multi-tiered naked cake while sipping on LaCroix and drinks made at a VitaCup tea bar.

They were then sent home with gift bags stuffed with various self-care goodies like Aloisia Marie Beauty’s 7-Day Skin Care System sets, gift cards for Shipt memberships and Squeeze massages, Guess sunglasses, Drybar products and items from Caldwell’s lipstick line, Willa & Lucille.

Captioning a photo of herself at the party with Harlow, Caldwell — who wore a long-sleeved ivory lace midi dress by Bump Biddy — wrote in November, “I’ve already cried three times. I never had a shower for my first baby so this is making me feel extra special.”