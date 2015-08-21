"The best part was not having to suck in standing next to my husband and his abs!" she tells PEOPLE

Kimberly Caldwell and Husband Jordan Harvey's Romantic Maternity Shoot: 'It Was So Empowering to Celebrate My Bump'

When Kimberly Caldwell started approaching her third trimester with her first child, she wanted to document the special experience.

After a maternity shoot, however, the American Idol alum walked away with more than just a few memorable pics — the entire process helped her embrace her baby body.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“To kick off entering the third trimester, we posed for our maternity photos with Kari Heese, my friend and owner of the boudoir studio, Lux Portrait, that I am lucky enough to do hair and makeup for in Vancouver, B.C.,” Caldwell tells PEOPLE.

“It was so empowering to celebrate my bump and own my new curves. The best part was not having to suck in standing next to my husband and his abs!”

Image zoom

The 33 year old and her husband, Whitecaps soccer player Jordan Harvey, are expecting a baby girl — whom they’ve already named Harlow Monroe — in October.

In two photos, the couple both stand shirtless, with Caldwell wearing oversized yellow pants and the tattooed dad=to-be donning simple, black skinny jeans.

Image zoom

The couple also posed for a sexy, black-and-white photo. Caldwell wears a fitted black dress, as Harvey, wearing a dapper tux, cradles her belly from behind.

“We are only nine weeks away and it’s all becoming very real now. Next step is making sure our hospital bags are all packed and ready to go to meet baby Harlow,” Caldwell tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom

The pair, who live in Vancouver, first confirmed the pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in May.