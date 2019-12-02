Inside Kimberly Caldwell's 'Extra Special' Boho-Chic Baby Shower for Second Daughter on the Way

Kimberly Caldwell can’t wait to meet her baby girl, Houston Mae!

The pregnant American Idol alum and NBC’s California Live correspondent, 37, is sharing a peek at her boho-chic baby shower exclusively with PEOPLE.

The bash — hosted by Good Carma Studio — was held at Caldwell’s home in Studio City, California, on Nov. 23, where she was honored alongside husband Jordan Harvey and their daughter Harlow Monroe, 4.

“The table was set with intentions of gratitude and happiness with beautiful fall and harvest tones,” a rep tells PEOPLE of the indoor-outdoor luncheon event.

Also in attendance were celeb guests like Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Willa Ford, Caitlin Crosby and Orly Shani, who helped Caldwell and her family feel “grateful for all the love and becoming a family of four in 2020.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kim Caldwell/Instagram

Image zoom Kimberly Caldwell's baby shower Linger Photography

Image zoom Kimberly Caldwell's baby shower Linger Photography

Image zoom Kimberly Caldwell's baby shower Linger Photography

Image zoom Kimberly Caldwell's baby shower Linger Photography

RELATED: It’s a Girl! Pregnant Kimberly Caldwell Reveals Her Baby on the Way’s Sex at Fiesta-Themed Bash

Guests celebrated the mom-to-be over a delicious spread from Lemonade, including Mexican street corn, curried cauliflower, snap pea edamame salad and more.

Washing it all down with LaCroix and drinks made at a VitaCup Vitamin-Infused Ice Tea Bar, partygoers were also treated to a dessert selection from Polkatots Cupcakes.

On the sweets menu? Boho-inspired rice krispy treats, dream catcher cookies and a multi-tiered naked cake, decorated with eucalyptus and the baby’s initials: “HMH.”

Image zoom Kimberly Caldwell's baby shower Linger Photography

Image zoom Kimberly Caldwell's baby shower Linger Photography

Image zoom Kimberly Caldwell's baby shower Linger Photography

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Christina Anstead Celebrates Baby Shower Ahead of Welcoming Her Third Child

Guests didn’t leave empty-handed, either. In their gift bags, they received various self-care goodies like Aloisia Marie Beauty’s new 7-Day Skin Care System sets, baubles from Emma J designs,, Squeeze massage gift cards, Guess sunglasses, Drybar products and items from Caldwell’s newly launched lipstick line, Willa & Lucille.

Another sweet addition was having calligrapher Kimberly Shrack at the event, who painted well wishes for baby Houston on a pretty canvas made to look like Houston’s initials.

Captioning a photo of herself at the party with Harlow, Caldwell — who wore a long-sleeved ivory lace midi dress by Bump Biddy — wrote last month, “I’ve already cried three times. I never had a shower for my first baby so this is making me feel extra special.”

Image zoom Kimberly Caldwell's baby shower Linger Photography

Image zoom Kimberly Caldwell's baby shower Linger Photography

Image zoom Kimberly Caldwell's baby shower Linger Photography

Image zoom Kimberly Caldwell's baby shower Linger Photography

RELATED: See Inside Pregnant Amanda Fuller’s “Dream” Baby Shower — from a Photo Bus to CBD Bath Bombs

Caldwell and pro soccer player Harvey, 35, revealed their pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in August, when the mom-to-be said, “We are overjoyed with the news of a sweet baby on the way and ready to celebrate in a BIG way!”

They revealed the sex of their little one on the way at a fiesta-themed “gender reveal party” — piñata and all — later that month, celebrating with a pizza spread dubbed “Slice Slice Baby” from Fresh Brothers, complete with salad and garlic knots. The festivities also saw authentic Mexican street tacos, homemade guacamole and quesadillas.

Ahead of the big reveal, they munched on two llama-themed cupcake pull-apart creations — one blue and one pink, captioned “Señor” and “Señorita,” respectively — as well as cactus macarons and mini cupcakes, all from Polkatots.

The surprise was complete with a fun scavenger hunt created for little Harlow to solve, which eventually led her to a pink Joovy kids' stroller that indicated her new sibling would be a sister.