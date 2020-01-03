Kim Zolciak Reveals Her Son Kane Had a Scary Go-Kart Crash and Stresses the Importance of Helmets

"I was so distraught I poured a glass of wine and Kroy just hugged me tight and I cried," Kim Zolciak revealed on her Instagram Story

By Robyn Merrett
January 02, 2020 10:40 PM

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is stressing the importance of helmets after her 6-year-old son Kane was involved in a horrifying go-kart crash outside their home.

Zolciak-Biermann, 41, shared the news via a series of videos on her Instagram Story Thursday.

“The boys went out on a go-kart ride in the neighborhood. We took the golf cart and they rode their go-karts,” the boys said.

However, before the ride even began, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed she had a feeling something was about to happen.

“I’m very intuitive so before we go, I said to Kroy that Kane needs to be in the middle between KJ and Kash,” Zolciak-Biermann said of her two other sons with husband Kroy Biermann.

“Everyone knows I’m the nervous Nelly in the family — I’m very protective — so my kids are my whole life and I’m always thinking safety first and that sort of thing. There’s no real reason why I put Kane in the middle other than I felt something very strange and I had a dream that he needs to be in the middle,” she explained.

Kim Zolciak Biermann
Kim Zolciak/Instagram

“So, they’re riding around our neighborhood in a circle where they go all the time and I heard a bang. And I was like, ‘Kroy, what was that?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t know.’ I start losing my s— and I said, ‘Kroy I think he’s over there.’ There’s this huge pile of rocks and so Kroy starts walking towards the rocks to see if Kane is there.”

Zolciak-Biermann explained she stayed behind “because ever since the incident with Kash I’m just… I immediately shut down and start panicking.”

“All of a sudden my husband starts to lose my s—. I see my husband like Superman take the entire go-kart and flip it with Kane inside. Kane was upside down.”

Kim Zolciak/Instagram
Kim Zolciak/Instagram

Zolciak-Biermann then picked up Kane’s helmet, which was completely destroyed, but luckily spared him from major injuries.

“I want you guys to understand the importance of a helmet whether they’re on a scooter or a bike or a go-kart. It ultimately saved Kane’s life. I was so distraught I poured a glass of wine and Kroy just hugged me tight and I cried,” Zolciak-Biermann said.

Kane’s accident comes nearly three years after Zolciak-Biermann’s son Kash, now 7, was hospitalized after being attacked in the face by a dog.

The incident was equally harrowing for the family as Zolciak-Biermann shared on Instagram at the time: “I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @KashBiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life.”

Zolciak-Biermann also shared that her then four-year-old spent several hours in the operating room. A few days later Zolciak-Biermann revealed that Kash was cleared to return home.

It’s been a somber holiday season for Zolciak-Biermann as she also shared last week that her grandmother died on Christmas morning.

She paid tribute to her grandmother on Instagram, sharing a sweet family photo of herself alongside her husband, their children Kash, Kane, Kroy Jr., Kaia and Zolciak Biermann’s two eldest daughters Brielle and Ariana, whom Biermann has since adopted.

“Merry Christmas from the Biermann’s [sic] I know I’m late, but I was really enjoying time with my family and honestly I was pretty exhausted. Sadly on Christmas morning my Grandma passed away,” Zolciak-Biermann wrote.

“I remember always saying to her ‘Grandma how did you have 6 kids I can’t imagine!’ She always said, ‘There is more than enough love to go around.’ She was an incredible woman who had more love in heart then anyone I know she will be missed by so many. Grandma I love you and I’ll never forget how you always made me feel so special.”

