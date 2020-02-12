Kim Zolciak Shares Cute Video of Son Kash, 7, Serenading Her in Spanish: 'This Boy Melts Me!'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is one proud mama!

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 41, couldn’t but gush about her son Kash‘s talents on Tuesday when she posted a video of the 7-year-old singing in Spanish onto her Instagram account.

In the cute clip, the young boy serenades his mother with a rendition of “La Malaguena,” a song made famous by Mexican actor-singer Miguel Aceves Mejía.

“This is the video @kashbiermann sent me yesterday when I was in LA!!!” Kim wrote in the caption. “This boy melts me! Messy hair and all ❤️.”

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is ‘On the Fence’ About Another Baby: ‘I Know the Clock, It’s Ticking’

The mother of six — who also shares Brielle, 22, Ariana, 18, Kroy Jr., 8, and twins Kane, 5, and Kaia, 5, with husband Kroy Biermann — went on to explain that all of her children “speak fluent Spanish.”

“Our nanny has only spoken Spanish to them for 7 1/2 yrs,” she wrote.

When a user questioned her use of hired help — remarking “Nanny no Mommy?” — in the comments, Kim clapped back, “sweetie it’s a nanny or day care! I work and I don’t speak Spanish very well.”

Kim often shares updates on her kids — all of whom have been heavily featured on their famous mom’s social media.

Image zoom Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram

In January, the mom recounted a horrifying go-kart crash outside of her home involving her son Kane.

“So, they’re riding around our neighborhood in a circle where they go all the time and I heard a bang. And I was like, ‘Kroy, what was that?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t know.’ I start losing my s— and I said, ‘Kroy I think he’s over there.’ There’s this huge pile of rocks and so Kroy starts walking towards the rocks to see if Kane is there,” she recalled on her Instagram Stories.

Kim explained she stayed behind “because ever since the incident with Kash I’m just… I immediately shut down and start panicking.”

Image zoom Kim Zolciak-Biermann Kim Zolciak/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Zolciak/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claims Delta Agent Removed Her Kids from Plane While She Was in Bathroom

“All of a sudden my husband starts to lose my s—. I see my husband like Superman take the entire go-kart and flip it with Kane inside. Kane was upside down,” she continued. “I want you guys to understand the importance of a helmet whether they’re on a scooter or a bike or a go-kart. It ultimately saved Kane’s life. I was so distraught I poured a glass of wine and Kroy just hugged me tight and I cried.”

Kane’s accident came nearly three years after Kash was hospitalized following a dog bite that nearly left him blind.

Kim opened up about the harrowing incident on Instagram at the time: “I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @KashBiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life.”

Image zoom Kash Biermann Source: Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Son Kash’s Dog Attack Drama: A Timeline

Fortunately, the dog did not damage Kash’s eyesight and the young boy was able to heal from the injury after multiple surgeries.

Sharing a photo of the Kash cuddling with the dog that bit him following the incident, Kim wrote on Instagram in 2018, “I’ll never forget Kash’s plastic surgeon a few weeks after the bite and Kash’s surgery, He looked me square in my eyes and said, ‘You guys know how blessed you are (it was less than a millimeter from his eye ball (his waterline was sliced in half) and you have the platform to raise awareness and I hope you do!'”